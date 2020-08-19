South Carolina Connections Academy students logged on to their computers Tuesday for the first day of the 2020-21 school year.
Josh Kitchens, executive director at South Carolina Connections Academy, said the first day of the year is really about getting students and parents comfortable with their new setting. The school hosts an orientation on the first day to give students and families a chance to meet their teachers, counselors and administrators.
“We try to ease the students into the school and help them acclimate, without overwhelming them,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has split classes in half and caused students to switch to virtual formats instead of face-to-face traditional learning. Students learn differently, so some might learn better at a virtual school and some might learn better in an in-person environment, Kitchens said.
South Carolina Connections Academy tries to grant students the social aspects of a traditional classroom with engaging in online classroom discussions, online clubs and activities, and in-person field trips — now hosted online — for students to connect with their peers and teachers.
“They can expect flexibility and rich relationships with their teachers through one-on-one support and personalized instruction,” Kitchens said. “Distractions and limitations of the traditional classroom — large class size, classroom disruptions and a safe learning environment — are removed.”
With no timetable in sight for a COVID-19 vaccine, Kitchens said parents should consider all education options for their students because each student does learn differently. Some learn better in a brick-and-mortar environment, some thrive when homeschooled and some do better when enrolled in a virtual option. It is important to explore all of your options and see what works best for students and their families, he said.
Kitchens could not predict if more students will transition to virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he did confirm that the academy has seen an increase in interest.
While a lot of schools are still figuring out the kinks associated with virtual learning, Kitchens said the curriculum at South Carolina Connections Academy was “built from day one to make sure students are successful through an online curriculum.” The school opened in 2008 and is authorized under state law by the South Carolina Public Charter School District.