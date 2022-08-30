Two questions will appear on the November General Election ballot throughout South Carolina, both offering a constitutional amendment raising the amount of money the state has to keep in reserve funds.
The first question asks whether voters support increasing the amount of money the state has to keep in the General Reserve Fund from 5% of the previous year’s revenue to 7%. The rainy-day fund’s reserve percentage would increase year by year, at half a percentage point of the general fund revenue each year until it equals 7%
According to a state summary of the questions, a “yes” vote would increase the reserve amount.
The second question would raise the amount of the Capital Reserve Fund, which is used to keep funds in reserve and pay for capital improvements. The question asks whether the Capital Reserve Fund raise from 2% of the general fund from the previous fiscal year to 3%. It also requires the first use of the Capital Reserve Fund be to offset midyear budget cuts.
A “yes” vote on the question supports the reserve fund increase and prioritizing offsetting state budget cuts.
Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections Director Connie Moody said these two questions were the last elements of the ballot officials were waiting on. She said local elections offices should get copies of their ballots soon.
These questions are posted in the county elections office, she said, and officials will hand out copies of the questions to people as they come in to vote.
“We always do that, because people stand at the voting machines and it takes a while to read through the question and figure out what they mean,” Moody said.