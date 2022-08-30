Voting Day
Pexels

Two questions will appear on the November General Election ballot throughout South Carolina, both offering a constitutional amendment raising the amount of money the state has to keep in reserve funds.

The first question asks whether voters support increasing the amount of money the state has to keep in the General Reserve Fund from 5% of the previous year’s revenue to 7%. The rainy-day fund’s reserve percentage would increase year by year, at half a percentage point of the general fund revenue each year until it equals 7%

