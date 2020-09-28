Wineries and vineyards are not common sights across South Carolinian. Greenwood County, however, will soon see one open.
For a long time, Mandy Cozine wanted to open a wine bar or store because she felt that she could manage something on that level. When she met her husband, Larry, larger possibilities became more accessible.
“I was alone and never thought about owning a winery or vineyard because it was just me,” Mandy said. “When Larry and I met, I got him turned on visiting wineries.”
The Cozines began to fall in love with wineries.
“We just absolutely love the atmosphere of wineries,” Mandy said. “We have met some of the best friends at wineries.”
Some of those friends own wineries, Mandy said. The Cozines began taking classes and learning to make wine. They began to make wine at home for friends and family and started experimenting with different varieties.
Next, they looked for potential properties for a vineyard.
“We looked at several cities, several properties,” Mandy said. “We really wanted to be in the Greenwood area.”
The Cozines were looking at a property in Ninety Six that was nicknamed South Bend but it didn’t work out, Larry said.
“The Lord has always got a plan,” Larry said. “For whatever reason, He closes doors and things get shut down.”
Larry said after the deal didn’t work out, the Cozines decided to take a break from looking at properties, but Larry still received emails about new property listings.
“She had quit looking, but I never really do,” Larry said.
While the couple was vacationing in Florida, Larry got a property listing.
“This property pops up,” Larry said. “Wow, that’s unique.”
The Cozines were going to be unable to view the property so they enlisted a friend who was a real estate agent to see the property for them. Their friend called on Facetime as he walked through the old farmhouse and the property.
“We made an offer on this house sight unseen,” Larry said.
The Cozines said they thought this was everything they wanted for opening a vineyard. They said they liked the name South Bend from the other property and decided it would be fitting for their location on the south side of Greenwood.
The property at 122 Old Mt. Moriah Road featured a farmhouse built in 1924, an old barn in the back and a few acres of land. The location even had an existing grapevine in the front yard.
“That’s a pretty good sign, too, when you are talking about a winery and you pull in the front driveway and you see a trellis,” Larry said.
The Cozines are making renovations on the property.
“We have taken this old farmhouse, taken the walls out and made it into a more open space,” Mandy said.
She said they will also have an area behind the house with couches, chairs, tables and fire pits.
They plan to plant two acres of a variety of muscadines starting in November. Mandy said it normally takes two to three years for muscadine vines to produce. Because of this, the couple will plant vines that are already 2 years old.
They expect to be able to harvest their first crop in August and September of next year.
South Bend Winery will start with 10 wines. They will have sweet, semi-sweet and dry varieties including red, white and blush. Mandy said they will also do wine flights, a chance to try multiple types.
“We will offer tastings, which come with a souvenir glass,” Mandy said. “We will also have wine slushies.”
The winery will also offer pre-packaged cheese and meat trays which will be sourced from the nearby Happy Cow Creamery in Pelzer.
Until the vineyard produces its first harvest, the Cozines will use grapes from California and North Carolina in the winemaking process.
They also want to have live outdoor events.
“We are looking to have live events every Saturday,” Mandy said.
They want to have live music and food trucks at these events. The Cozines plan to have their first event in October. They said the winery will be available for business parties and social gatherings year-round.
The Cozines request an exception to the zoning ordinance for C-2, general commerical, zoning to allow wineries and vineyards to use other means of providing parking.
C-2 zoning requires parking to be paved with asphalt or concrete. While the Cozines will provide paved parking that is ADA compliant, they wanted more flexibility in providing parking that fits with the character of a vineyard.
Greenwood County Council approved their request unanimously on second reading last week. Council will still need to approve the request on third reading at its Oct. 6 meeting before it will be final.
South Bend Winery will be open noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.