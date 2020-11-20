The Greenwood Soup Kitchen’s dining room has been closed for six months, but volunteers with full hearts have been ensuring their guests still have full stomachs.
“We’ve been doing takeout meals ever since, which is basically a bag lunch with soup, a sandwich, a dessert, some fresh fruit when we can and a drink,” said Norm Fawcett, chairman of the kitchen’s board of directors. “We wanted to be sure our guests still got a good meal.”
Each Thanksgiving, the soup kitchen has done a classic turkey feast with the expected sides. COVID-19 won’t stop the dedicated volunteers from providing a loving holiday meal to their community, but it will look different this year.
“We want to do something special or them, so what we have is we’re going to be baking turkey casseroles,” he said.
Baked ahead of time and served with vegetables and a drink, Fawcett said the aim is to still give a taste of the holiday to those in need. The Thanksgiving meal will be served at the usual time, from 11 a.m. to noon, on Thanksgiving day.
Since opening, the soup kitchen’s mission has been to provide no-questions-asked food to anyone who wants it. Nancy Humphreys, one of the volunteer coordinators, started working with the kitchen 13 years ago when it was still across from First Presbyterian Church on Cambridge Avenue.
“My neighbor was a part of this, so she got me into it,” she said. “I just want to help people get what they need. I enjoy it.”
During the pandemic, volunteer numbers have dropped. Those who have stuck with it, however, have been running assembly lines each morning to have bagged lunches ready by 11 a.m. and lined up on a table outside the United Center for Community Care on Phoenix Street for guests to pick up. The numbers have stayed pretty consistent, Humphreys said, with at least 100 people being fed a day.
Joy Hodges could hardly remember when she started volunteering.
“It’s been a long time,” she said. “When I first came here, I came here to eat, and then I decided to give back to the community. The Bible says feed my sheep. That means feeding their spirit, but it also means feeding their body.”
She said it was a joyous thing to do, and she loves seeing the expressions on peoples’ faces when they come through.
“A lot of them will say they appreciate what we do at the soup kitchen,” she said. “It just touches my heart to be able to give people a good meal.”