A bowl of soup can work wonders and many wonders were experienced Saturday at the Greenwood Soup Kitchen.

Roughly 50 people visited the facility on Christmas Eve to escape below-freezing weather and to fill their bellies. Volunteers obliged as a cup of soup was the first dish handed out. Baked beans, veggies, drinks and desserts ranging from doughnuts to cake followed.

