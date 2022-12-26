A bowl of soup can work wonders and many wonders were experienced Saturday at the Greenwood Soup Kitchen.
Roughly 50 people visited the facility on Christmas Eve to escape below-freezing weather and to fill their bellies. Volunteers obliged as a cup of soup was the first dish handed out. Baked beans, veggies, drinks and desserts ranging from doughnuts to cake followed.
“I think they do a great job. I think they put love in it,” James Campbell said of the volunteers. “I don’t want to see nobody go hungry.”
He works as a chef at Wesley Commons and occasionally visits the soup kitchen for a meal. It was a chance to get a meal and to warm up, he said.
“I enjoy coming here. I enjoy what they do. These guys are really good. They take care of the community,” Campbell said.
They put time and effort into it, Sophia Wheaton said.
“It’s a good place for all people,” she said. “It’s a good place to eat or meet. I think the best part is the meals and talking.”
The soup is the best, she added. It got a lot of compliments from diners.
Distracted by the conversation, Campbell put hot sauce on his hot dog instead of ketchup. He felt it, noting he was having a hard time breathing. Checking the bottles, he said the hot sauce and ketchup look alike.
With the prospect of being in the paper, Campbell related a story from 1986 when, as a 19-year-old, he was riding his bicycle in the cemetery and a photographer with the Hilton Head Island Packet asked if he could take a picture. He agreed and several shots were taken.
He expected a photo to wind up in the back of the paper. He went to work the next day and a co-worker said “James, come here” and asked if Campbell had seen the paper. On the front page there was a photograph of a teen Campbell in the cemetery with his bicycle and shown very clearly, a joint in his hand.
The tale got a round of laughter from diners.
“Things were a lot looser back then. They were good times,” Campbell said, musing that somewhere there is a clipping of that page.
Wheaton said she visits the soup kitchen often. Now that she is eating for two, volunteers often serve heaping portions onto her plate, she said. She declined an offer from Campbell to take his doughnut.
Diners ranged from young to elderly, most bundled up in heavy layers to fend off the cold.
“We’re just real, down-to-earth people. Coming to the soup kitchen is nothing to be ashamed of,” Wheaton said. “Being hungry is something I don’t want anybody to experience.”
“We’re trying to make sure everybody has something to eat, especially on a cold day like today,” said volunteer Thomas Harmon. On Friday, the soup kitchen served around 55 diners and up to 60 on Thursday. In the summer when it’s hot, the soup kitchen can see up to 150 diners.
Toward the end of the lunch, Harmon milled around the dining room, almost apologizing to the diners: “I know it’s cold, but it’s almost time to leave.”
He took down a name and contact information from a man who said he wanted to volunteer. Harmon said the soup kitchen always needs volunteers. Those wishing to help can call Cindy Markward at 864-993-1356.
After being told that the time was up for the lunch, Wheaton collected her gear and said simply: “I’m full and satisfied.”
