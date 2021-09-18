Amaryllis Turman, a customs compliance lead with local industry Lonza, is in her second year as chairperson of the Humane Society of Greenwood.
She says holistic approaches to wellness with shelter animals can work.
Turman said HSOG is collaborating with Ian Morris of Listening to Smile, on music therapy, to help with overall well-being and training of shelter animals.
“Ian is working on music to see which frequencies are most calming for dogs and cats in the kennels,” Turman said. “When an animal is in a calm state, it is less likely to get sick and it can also receive training better. ... We are using our facility as a test case to show how well this works. That way, when someone adopts one of our shelter animals, they are not starting at zero with training.”
Turman said music therapy can also benefit shelter staff who work in a sometimes high-stress environment.
“Among the biggest expenses for the shelter is medical costs,” Turman said. “When an animal comes in, it might have been hit by a car, malnourished or abused. ... Our overall goal is to reduce the unwanted animal population and provide animals the humane care they need.”
Constance Mawyer, Humane Society of Greenwood executive director, said music, touch and even chew toys filled with peanut butter can provide positive environmental stimuli to keep captive animals well, mentally and physically.
Morris is releasing a CD of music and sound frequencies specifically engineered for pets and it’s being used at the Greenwood County Animal Shelter.
Shyannne McKee, placement services coordinator/enrichment evaluator at the shelter says the music calms her, the staff and the animals.
“You’re bringing down anxiety levels of dogs and staff,” McKee said. “It helps us get a clear headspace.”
Mawyer says pet enrichment helps the animal shelter meet physical, medical and behavioral needs of animals and build on success of HSOG and the shelter since moving into new facilities on Airport Road.
HSOG was named 2020 Organization of the Year by the statewide No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) initiative, a program of Charleston Animal Society. This award is given to the organization that has excelled in implementing and/or maintaining NKSC life-saving and humane strategies during the year.
“Sound enrichment can be used with dogs and cats,” Mawyer said. “When I met Ian (Morris), he explained to me how certain frequencies and tones can affect brainwaves and heart rates in animals. We will be able to have animals ready for adoption quicker because we can use this to help them get over fears or undesirable behaviors. ...The timing is right for this innovative enrichment, to give potential pets shorter shelter stays and higher adoption rates.”
In minutes, Mawyer said staff is noticing how much more relaxed shelter animals become, with Morris’ music playing and other enrichment tools. Plans are for pet CDs to be made available for purchase by animal adopters, too.
“We want to match adopters with the best bet for them,” Mawyer said. “We have a Meet Your Match survey online, for cats and dogs. The animal has to fit your lifestyle or it’s not going to work.
“Enrichment helps pets get to the adoption stage quicker,” Mawyer added. “We also want to use it in pet classes for the community. ... We’re making breakthrough connections in animals that previously had undesirable behaviors, who would have been difficult to put up for adoption. We want to give people the tools for successful, permanent pet adoption.”
Morris says his personal connection to the Lakelands is part of the reason he wants to give back here.
“I feel like I’ve died two or three times since leaving Greenwood and become new people,” Morris said. “Without Greenwood and Abbeville, I would not be doing what I’m doing.”