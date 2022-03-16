Smelling like spoiled meat, some with thorns large enough to pierce tires, the Bradford pear tree is in full bloom with about two years left before it’s banned from being sold.
South Carolina is set to bar sales of the Bradford pear tree, along with other pear trees that grow on the Callery pear rootstock. The ban goes into effect Oct. 1, 2024, and extends to the Callery pear and three species of Eleagnus.
“It all started with the Bradford pear, though,” said David Coyle, assistant professor of forestry and invasive species at Clemson University. “That species is self-incompatible, which means it cannot reproduce with itself.”
Coyle worked alongside Steven Long of Clemson’s Department of Plant Industry to spearhead the efforts to get sales of these plants banned.
The ban doesn’t stop people from owning these trees and shrubs, but it does halt the sale of them. The problem with the Bradford pear, Coyle said, is that while it can’t pollinate its own flowers, other trees in the Pyrus genus can pollinate those flowers.
The result? The trees produce viable seeds that get eaten by birds and animals, eventually making their way into the soil to grow the Callery pear trees.
These trees grow in thick clusters, and while there’s still research underway into their effect on the environment, Coyle said the Callery pear chokes out existing plants in the area.
“The only thing that grows under a dense patch of Callery pear is more Callery pear,” he said. “To a bird, a big field of Callery pears is like a food desert.”
When this invasive tree takes over and kills off native plants, it also harms the insects and animals who rely on those plants. Butterflies that rely on certain plants to lay their eggs might find those nesting locations lost under Callery pears, and the birds that feed those caterpillars to their chicks go without food.
From a management standpoint, Coyle said landowners who try to remove Callery pears often wrestle with the lengthy and sharp thorns on its branches. The thorns are strong enough to pierce tires, and Coyle said he’s heard of farmers who have lost hundreds of dollars in tires to these thorns.
“The goal on that ban is to be proactive and stop the sale of something we know is detrimental,” he said. “It’s also a great chance to educate people on planting native species.”
Clemson has a bounty out on these trees — people can remove up to five Bradford pear trees in exchange for free native trees. For more information on the program, visit clemson.edu/bounty. To claim the native trees, property owners just have to register and provide a picture of themselves with the cut tree, then attend an exchange event Clemson hosts. The next event is from 8-11 a.m. Saturday in Nettles Park in Clemson.
Greenwood’s public works crews have removed all the Bradford pears they knew of on city property, said horticulturalist Diana Fetters. The trees became popular because of their beautiful flowers, but Coyle said he’d rather see native trees like oak, bald cypress, redbud, magnolia or tulip poplar growing in their places.
For more information about the ban visit bit.ly/34KFsHj or call Clemson’s Department of Plant Industry at 864-646-2140.