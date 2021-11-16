“Perception is reality” was uttered often Monday night over the up-in-the-air issue of a potential ninth-grade academy or academies in Greenwood.
Despite efforts to quash rumors and assuage educators and families, the Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees were met with a contingent of about 10 Emerald High School administrators, coaches and teachers passionate over continued discussion of a ninth-grade academy.
“I have 21 years continuous service at Emerald High School without thought of leaving District 50 – until now,” teacher Regina Richey told the board Monday evening, telling them morale is low and that teachers are thinking about leaving the school.
Last month, school board member Clay Sprouse refuted that the district is planning to merge Emerald and Greenwood high schools. The suggestion was first brought up in February – that Emerald could operate as a ninth-grade academy for all the district’s students, and 10th-, 11th- and 12th-graders could go to Greenwood High.
Then in May, Sprouse said there are no plans to merge the schools. He reiterated that in October, saying “shame on you” to whoever was spreading the idea that the merger was a “done deal.”
Then the board’s ninth-grade academy visited Dorman High School last month, where ninth-graders have their own campus and Dorman is the district’s singular high school. A handful of board members praised Dorman and its administration during Monday’s meeting.
Richey said following Monday’s meeting that before the board met in October, teachers were under the impression that “this was a closed point.”
“In some circles, we were led to believe that this simply wasn’t going to happen and then most of us watched (October’s meeting) if we weren’t here, we watched it later on the stream and we were rather shocked to hear about the visits they were going on to Dorman and that they were planning other visits and it just absolutely stunned us,” Richey said.
Monday’s meeting began with Emerald media specialist Kay LeRoy and Richey each speaking about the issue.
LeRoy mentioned the relationships she has fostered with students during her 16 years at the school, asserting some of those students would have been lost in a larger environment.
“I know there are teachers at Greenwood High School who care deeply and do the same thing we do,” LeRoy said to the board.
“But combining these schools and adding almost 700 upperclassmen, in my opinion, will cause some of those very students I am thinking about to be overlooked, not because of anyone, but because of individual needs.”
She asked the board to allow both high schools to have a freshman academy and allow the rest of the students to continue to have two high schools to choose from.
Richey told the board that Emerald is “ready to explode” with success, but said there is a perception that the goal of the board of trustees is to bring down Emerald “to make it feasible for and palpable for this community to close our doors.”
“Fairly or unfairly, true or untrue, this is the perception,” she said. “And as we know, perception is reality.”
Richey asked the board to untie the hands of Emerald teachers and make a swift decision on the matter.
Later during the meeting, the members of the ninth-grade academy committee discussed their visit to Dorman, which is in Spartanburg County. Five board members visited the campus last month.
Board members expressed their opinions on Dorman during the meeting – admiration of their guidance strategy, the schools administration, classroom size, that the ninth-grade campus and the upperclassmen campus has the same blueprint — while also speaking to Emerald’s concerns.
Sprouse on Monday said the issue is “apple and oranges.”
“I don’t think the Dorman model is applicable here, I just don’t,” he said. “I don’t think that’s something that’s possible for us. But I was admiring the fact that it seemed like the entire district is pulling in the same direction and I don’t know that we’re always doing that here.”
Board member Johanna Bishop said she was surprised the committee made the trip.
“My thing is, I want us to do what’s best for Greenwood, I want us to be united,” Bishop said.
“I feel like some things are a waste of time. If the board is going to do this, what I want for the board to do is make a decision and be done with it.”
Board member Danielle Fields mentioned she was hearing a lot of “small versus large, which while you may be advocating for your small, so what does that say about my large?”
“You don’t care about them? They’re not important? They don’t need a small environment?” she asked.
“I certainly understand perception is reality. As I’ve said, I certainly hear that morale and culture is such a hard thing to build. But a lot of that comes from within too, and where your pride is.”
After the meeting, Richey said there is no animosity toward Greenwood High.
“We actually are standing up for them, too, because they have achieved their autonomy over the years. When they split the two high schools this took some time to get used to but the community did and the community accepted it and both high schools now have their own individual personalities.”
“They have their own cultures, one not better than the other, but there’s nothing wrong in this community with being either a Viking or an Eagle,” Richey said.
Bishop asked an important question at the end of the discussion: “What’s our next step?”
Board member David Trent said there are no trips planned.
“I kind of want us to make sure we stay on task, what’s our next step?” Bishop asked again.
Trent said the topic would be discussed during the board’s upcoming Dec. 6 workshop.