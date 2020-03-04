Musician Jake Bartley’s father, Hack, gifted him a brown 510 CE Taylor Guitar for Christmas when he was 15 years old. Hack died in 2016, which made the guitar a “special piece” to Bartley.
“It was a really nice guitar, probably way too nice of a guitar for a 15-year-old to have,” Bartley said.
Bartley took good care of the guitar when he was younger, even though it gained “a bunch of battle scars” over the years.
That guitar remained in Bartley’s possession until someone walked away with it about 4 a.m. Feb. 28. The person also stole the Jake Bartley Bands’ microphone box that had every microphone the band owned. The band had performed at Boons the night before.
Bartley and the band had left the guitar and microphones beside a public elevator that exits near T.W. Boons' upstairs bar and stage. Bartley said they got sidetracked while planning their gig in New Orleans at the House of Blues on Saturday.
“I switched to travel agent mode,” Bartley said.
While doing inventory, Bartley realized the items were gone. He retraced his steps to the elevator and the items were no longer there. He contacted Greenwood police on Monday, thinking he wouldn't see the guitar again.
Greenwood police Capt. Mitchell McAllister sent Bartley a picture of the missing guitar Wednesday.
Bartley said he nearly teared up when he saw the image.
Police found the guitar and microphones by talking to people in the area, getting video footage of the person who walked off with the instrument and paying attention to those battle scars.
The guitar has two wooden screws in the headstock — a distinctive feature that helped police identify it.
The only thing the police did not recover was the guitar’s case, which Bartley believes was discarded because it has Bartley's name on it.
Bartley said he is “proud of our boys in blue.” Now with the guitar back in his possession, he is trying to find a way to take it to New Orleans with him on Saturday.
“Law enforcement’s job is often a puzzle with lots of missing pieces. In this case, the pieces came together in the right order. We are happy that he has been reunited with an heirloom that’s worth wasn’t measured in dollars but in family history,” McAllister said. “The Greenwood Police Department also thanks the community for assisting in the investigation. With their help, the GPD can continue to change Greenwood for the future.”
The thief has not been identified, and Bartley expressed on the band’s Facebook page that he was “not worried about pressing charges or being vengeful.”