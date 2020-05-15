Some polling locations in Greenwood County are moving to better protect voters from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four polling places in Greenwood were previously located at assisted living facilities. Those have been relocated because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Hope’s Ferry precinct that is normally at Eden Gardens is moving to Westview Middle School, while the Pebble Stone Way precinct is moving from Wesley Commons to Mathews Elementary School.
Voters in the Mimosa Crest precinct who usually vote at Morningside will now be voting at Greenwood High School. The Parson's Mill precinct is being moved from Ashley House to the G. Frank Russell Technology Center.
The Bradley precinct will no longer be voting at the Forestry Station. With the recent construction of the Bradley Fire Station that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and meets the needs of a polling station, voters have a new location to cast their ballots.
South Carolina law provides for a change in polling locations after the first notice has been published if the county’s legislative delegation approves. The alternative location does not have to be within the precinct, but if a suitable location can’t be found the State Election Commission has to be notified.
Also the county must make every to notify voters of the change.
“We will be mailing new voter registration cards to all voters affected by this change,” said Greenwood County Director of Voter Registration and Elections Connie Moody.
The Republican and Democratic primaries are June 9. The general election will be Nov. 3.
Absentee voting began Monday and will continue through June 8. Anyone can vote absentee by selecting the “state of emergency” option on their absentee ballot application. This change in the absentee voting criteria is only applicable for elections that take place in June.