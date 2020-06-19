Father’s Day is a chance to celebrate fatherhood and show dads everywhere how appreciated they are — but treating dad to a special day can be tricky when doctors around the globe are asking people to stay at home and avoid crowds amid a global pandemic.
COVID-19 doesn’t have to derail your Father’s Day plans, as there are ways to stay safe while having a good time with dad.
Car showIf it seems like every town has a car show around Father’s Day, Greenwood Rock ‘N’ Roll Cruisers President Rickey Bowie said it’s because the vehicles we drive are a tradition themselves. Many dads remember the cars they drove when they were young and fondly share memories of those days.
“I think a lot of people from my era — I grew up in the ‘60s when all the cars had different personalities,” he said. “Nowadays, you practically have to look at the badge to tell the make of some cars.”
Those memories aren’t the only things that get passed down, sometimes the cars themselves span generations. Fathers who love cars and trucks love to share the project of fixing up an old hand-me-down and giving it to the next generation, Bowie said.
The Rock ‘N’ Roll cruise-in will be from 6-9 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot Uptown by the fountain. Bowie said the club’s members have been made aware to be accommodating in the midst of COVID-19. Many members are of an age where they’re at risk of serious illness, so Bowie said everyone has been advised to practice social distancing, and hand sanitizer will be available.
Because the event is outside in open air, there’s less risk of transmitting illness than an indoor event. Bowie also said by the event’s nature, most people are walking through and not congregating in large groups.
Beer tastingFor dads who enjoy a brew or two, little can beat the taste of a well-made craft beer. While Good Times Brewing and Flynn’s on Maxwell are offering craft beers on location, there are some adjustments made for the pandemic that incoming beer lovers might need to know about.
Mill House and Good Times are operating at half capacity per state regulations, but people seeking some suds can still come in and enjoy their array of beers. They also offer a selection of their own brews canned, and in crowlers and growlers, for those who want to share a beer with their dad elsewhere.
Flynn’s on Maxwell is also operating at half capacity but has been reopened for on-site drinks. Before swinging by for a sip, make sure to call ahead and make a reservation, since space is limited.
Catch a movieWhile Hollywood scrambles to adjust to the new demands for at-home viewing as theaters remain closed, the 25 Drive In Auto Theatre is still offering the big screen experience for movie-loving dads. This weekend especially, the screens are playing some classic blasts from the past.
On Friday and Saturday, the drive-in is offering natural social distancing since people have to park their cars apart from each other. On Screen 1, “Jurassic Park” is playing at 9 p.m., with “Jaws” at 11 p.m. Screen 2 has “Evil Dead” at 9 p.m., followed by 10:30’s “I Drink Your Blood” and the 11:50 “Becky.” Screen 3 has “Jumanji: The Next Level” at 9 p.m., then “Bad Boys for Life” at 11.
Besides offering films and food at a concessions stand and grill, the drive-in also hosts church on Sunday by partnering with Legacy City Church. Church starts at 10 a.m. Sundays at the drive-in at 3109 Highway 25 S.
Enjoy the outdoorsIf dad has been feeling cooped up during COVID-19, getting outdoors and enjoying nature might just be the key.
Lake Greenwood State Park has all its facilities except for the playgrounds open and available to the public, including the visitors center and museum at the Drummond Center. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with $3 admission for adults and access for pets. Park admission can be bought online to limit contact with staff, if wanted, and visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
Whether out for a picnic, fishing at the pier or Civilian Conservation Corps, rock wall or just taking a walk in the shade of the lakeside trees, the park offers a beautiful and serene opportunity to get out of the house.
The waters of Lake Greenwood have been open and available for people to enjoy for more than a month, as Gov. Henry McMaster lifted his restrictions on boaters earlier this year. Docks and ramps are open, and dads who want to soak up the sun and enjoy some time on the lake can enjoy it all they want
No matter what Father’s Day has in store — be it a big day out, a quiet celebration at home, a phone or video call to congratulate dad from a distance or remembering a dad who has passed — not even a pandemic can stop people from celebrating and honoring fatherhood and fathers everywhere.