The 8th Judicial Circuit Veterans Court Program is revamping its program to help veterans rehabilitate and lead productive lives with the assistance of mentors and veteran service organizations.
Partnering with local organizations makes VCP possible, Solicitor David Stumbo said.
“The VA is such an integral part of what we do because they can provide the services to deal not only with the drug issue, but possibly depression coming out of PTSD that may be driving the behavior. Mental health and addiction components are often intertwined. That’s why we partner with them,” he said.
As part of rebuilding the program, Stumbo said they are working on performing more screenings to get participants in the pipeline sooner — a process he said could take some time.
“We might not realize they’re a veteran until months in the process. We have a form that they fill out at their bond hearing and it asks if you’re a veteran. We’ll take a look at it and see if the person is appropriate — a drug or property offense that goes back to some addiction issue and we’ll see if they’re appropriate for the services. Carey Bolt has been invaluable in that effort partnering with us as a veterans affairs officer,” he said.
Treatment may include anger management or domestic abuse counseling, family and marriage counseling, substance abuse or mental health counseling, and other therapies geared toward PTSD and other combat-related trauma.
The idea, Stumbo said, is to cap off the number of participants to 20-25 for the time being. But they are in the process of getting where they would like to be.
“We’re around 15 who are in or on the cusp of coming in. We’ve got two veterans currently, the rest are in drug court. We’re still trying to get the numbers back to where we want them. We would love to see every veteran who is eligible for the program with the appropriate charges to be in our program,” he said.
Veterans who face charges in the 8th Circuit that are deemed acceptable for participation in the program by the Solicitor’s Office, are eligible for veterans services benefits, or are diagnosed with a treatable behavioral, mental health or chemical dependency are eligible for the Veterans Court Program.
