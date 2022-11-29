The Lakelands’ top prosecutor says bail bond reform is still needed after the state Department of Insurance was ordered to crack down on bondsmen who fail to report bail jumpers.

“We’re glad that Gov. McMaster is addressing the issue, but right now the statute says that someone can post a bond with a bail bondsman — $25 even if it’s a massive bond. We need to get the statutes updated and regulate the bail industry better,” 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said.

