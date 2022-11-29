The Lakelands’ top prosecutor says bail bond reform is still needed after the state Department of Insurance was ordered to crack down on bondsmen who fail to report bail jumpers.
“We’re glad that Gov. McMaster is addressing the issue, but right now the statute says that someone can post a bond with a bail bondsman — $25 even if it’s a massive bond. We need to get the statutes updated and regulate the bail industry better,” 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said.
McMaster directed the Department of Insurance to look at ways it can use its licensure authority and administrative jurisdiction to enhance oversight of the commercial bail bond industry, which is also regulated by county clerks of court. McMaster also instructed the agency to establish a process that would enable prosecutors to submit complaints about bondsmen to DOI for evaluation for any possible regulatory action or criminal referral.
Separately, McMaster announced he’ll ask the Legislature to make a number of bond-related law changes in its next session as part of a more sweeping package of proposals on public safety. His proposals include:
No bond for repeat violent criminals and career criminals.
An additional 5-year sentence for anyone convicted of committing a violent crime while out on bond.
Enhanced oversight of bail bondsmen.
Establishing minimum standards for court-ordered GPS or electronic monitoring, and imposing penalties on bondsmen who fail to maintain electronic monitoring or report bond violations.
“There’s a lot of moving parts with that, but we do need a good, solid bail reform bill passed. One of the bail reforms we need is basically a statute that prohibits a magistrate from setting a bond on someone who is out already on another violent crime bond. If they get re-arrested for anything, we believe that bond needs to go to the Circuit Court,” Stumbo said. “That would fix one of the problems we have right now, which is defendants that are out on multiple bonds — they get re-arrested and they’re out within hours before I even know about it. Statutorily that shouldn’t be happening so hopefully the legislature will address that issue as well and require those repeat offenders to go before the Circuit Court to request bond when they reoffend.”
Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said the order will hold people who don’t comply with court orders accountable.
“If they’re out there not following the rules just doing what they normally do, that’s not good for the citizens. We’re on the same page as the government. We would appreciate any help to keep these individuals from committing more crimes,” he said.
It’s an issue that Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said they have been working to address for years.
“Multiple law enforcement agencies contacted Gov. McMaster about bonds. He listened to law enforcement and is taking this issue up. It’s a great thing for our community and it’s a great thing for South Carolina,” Chaudoin told the Index-Journal last month. “This is saying we’ll make sure this person is within his restrictions and if not bring him back to the court — that’s not being done right now. It’s an issue all over South Carolina, but we’ve got the governor and legislators that took those concerns and are acting on that now.”
