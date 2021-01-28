“People talk about their problems sometimes,” Fowler said. “Not too often. I just listen. Every now and then someone will ask me if I know about something or somewhere to go. It doesn’t bother me. I enjoy talking to people. This is fun.”
Most of the time customers talk about sports or what’s in the news. Occasionally, they ask for advice. The soft-spoken Greenwood barber with a handlebar mustache gladly will dispense his knowledge, if it is solicited. He tries not to pry.
Fowler’s life is his work and family.
“I don’t really have hobbies,” he said. “I have four kids to take care of.”
In fact, he and his wife, Martha, have four girls — the oldest is 9 and the youngest is 4. They sometimes come to visit their dad at his shop.
“They come down here and spend time with me,” Fowler said. “I do homework with them sometimes, in my spare time.”
When Fowler had two barber chairs, kids would enjoy hopping in them and spinning around. Today, he has just one chair and works by himself.
He works 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. three full days and one half day each week at his shop along West Cambridge Avenue near the park.
It’s not as easy as in years past when it comes to finding a traditional barber. That can partly be attributed to the rise of mostly-female-run hair salons. Fowler has been noticing the change for a while.
“There are not as many (barbers) as there used to be,” he said. “I think maybe hairstyles changed in the ’70s, and that’s when people stopped going to barbershops. It just doesn’t seem like people think about doing this much.”
Nowadays, many people use the technology of cellphone images to show Fowler the type of cut they want.
“People have different hairstyles, and I try to do what they want done,” he said. “You’ve got to have a concept for what the person wants. They tell you, and you kind of get it into your mind and figure out how you are going to go about cutting that head of hair. Communication is important at the beginning.”
No one in Fowler’s family has a history in hair care. He’s a first-generation barber.
“I just thought I would enjoy doing it,” Fowler said. “I got in touch with a barber I knew out of town and he told me where a barber school was up in Greenville.”
After finishing school, he was an apprentice for a year before taking his barber licensing exam. He has been a barber for 27 years and has been in his current building for 24. He likes working for himself.
Fowler’s business was steady until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He had to close for six weeks at one point.
“When I came back, it was real busy there for a while, trying to catch up,” he said. “It really changed things a lot. Some people I haven’t seen since it happened. But I still have good business.”
Customers must wear masks when they come for a cut. Fowler is an old-school barber who still uses cream and a straight razor. It’s the simple things that make a difference for him. His customers appreciate his attention to detail.
“I still shave around the ears and neck,” he said. “You don’t see a lot of that anymore. People just don’t want to fool with it. Some people like it a lot. It kind of makes the haircut look fresher. I worked with an older barber, and he used to do that.”
Fowler will trim beards, even though he doesn’t do a complete shave.
He has been around long enough to see generational changes in his clientele. He has older customers but is seeing more younger people these days.
“When I first started cutting hair, a lot of my customers were World War II veterans,” Fowler said. “Now, I just have a handful left. That generation loved to talk more than some of the people these days. Some people don’t want to talk as much. Those people from that era loved to talk. I think they grew up telling stories and talking about stuff.”
You might think a barber’s job is very repetitive, but Fowler thinks of it in a different way.
“Even though you are cutting hair all day, you are not doing the same haircut all day,” he said. “It’s not like you are doing exactly the same thing.”
The first haircut for a child is always an interesting experience.
“Some of them are not too bad, and some of them are scared and have to sit in their parent’s lap,” Fowler said. “Sometimes parents have to kind of restrain them. If the parents are willing to sit there and hold the kid, I’ll cut their hair no matter what.”
The one thing Fowler said is a bit taxing is being on his feet all day.
“Your legs get tired,” he said. “If you get busy, you’ll get physically tired. The legs are the main thing. It’s rough on the legs.”
He said that, unlike other hair care professionals, barbers do more clipper work and tapering.
“In cosmetology, they don’t stress that as much,” Fowler said. “Barbers can do a lot of things that cosmetologists do if they want to.”