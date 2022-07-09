Trey and Meg Terry are a smokin' hot couple.
The married barbecue competition team with Smokin' Sweetmeats of Monroe, Georgia, captured the grand championship Saturday at the annual S.C. Festival of Discovery cookoff in Uptown Greenwood.
Meg had tears in her eyes as she and Trey walked onto the main stage near the fountain.
"I'm always in doubt until I hear it," Meg said. "They are so few and far between, so, when I heard it, it was happy tears. I'm tired and I'm sweaty. But I'm happy."
Confetti rained on the couple as they held the winner's check for $3,000.
Meg and Trey, who have been married for 31 years, started cooking barbecue as a family activity 20 years ago. They then decided to take their cooking show on the road to competitions — and they know the recipe for success.
"You don't stray far from your (flavor) profile," she said. "It's pretty consistent."
Contestants cook in four main meat categories: pork, brisket, ribs and chicken. Kansas City Barbeque Society judges rate entries for taste, tenderness and appearance.
Smokin' Sweetmeats has won five reserve grand championships and three grand championships, with the most recent coming in 2021 in Georgia.
"This is unbelievable," Trey said. "With 90 teams, it's crazy that we would even be in the top 10. We had a good cook, but everybody had a good cook. It was like, what (judging) tables did we hit? We hit the good ones."
Rooters-n-Tooters was named the reserve grand champion, and Smoke Central, the 2021 overall winner, came in third.
More than 90 teams competed over the weekend festival, which also included vendors offering food and drinks, kids rides and a hot dog-eating competition.
Cherrywood BBQ from Kiawah Island won the People's Choice competition in which festival attendees purchased tickets to sample various food and could then vote by placing a number of tickets in a jar at a competition team's tent.
Team representative Chris Phillips said Cherrywood's success was because of teamwork and practice.
"We've been trying at this a lot of years, and we've done a lot of competitions, and we just kind of made a recipe for success for pleasing the people," Phillips said. "I would say, personally, I'd rather the public choose us over a judge because it's the people who come to the restaurant."
In the Kids Que competition's 5-10-year-old division, Liberty Hill BBQ, which entered a bacon cheeseburger, took first place. Blues BBQ, which plated barbecue-flavored meatballs and jalapeno poppers, captured the 11-15-year-old division.
Smoke Central won the Anything Goes contest with smoked sausage balls, and One Eyed Pig BBQ took first in the dessert competition with turtle tracks cheesecake.
Blind Swine BBQ captured the Gerald Ledbetter Award, and Smoke Central received the S.C. Governor's Award.
Meat category winners are:
- Chicken - Smokin' Skullies
- Pork ribs - McAdoo Heights BBQ
- Pork - Smokin' Sweetmeats
- Brisket - Kings BBQ
- Hash - Chicka-Piga-Moo