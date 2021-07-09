Strolling through Uptown Greenwood on Thursday, a distinct smell was wafting through the air.
Beginning Thursday, barbecue cookers began to fire up their smokers to feed hungry festivalgoers at lunchtime.
Todd Damon of Smell My Smoke BBQ was looking over 200 turkey legs piled on his smoker while getting ready to begin lunch service. Damon said he will sell 800 turkey legs during the festival.
A few yards down, Chip Youngblood was smoking spare ribs on his rig. Youngblood said he has been participating in the festival since it started. With 25 years of experience and two boxes of trophies, Youngblood was ready for the festival to begin.
Many of the festival’s barbecue vendors were still getting their meats cooked midday Thursday. Smokin’ Gringo’s was still prepping food but came to Greenwood prepared with 10 smokers of different varieties.
While turkey legs may seem to be an odd items for barbecue vendors — outside of the industry standard: pulled pork, beef brisket, pork ribs and chicken — festival attendees will find something unique at the Gringo’s.
Mike “Gringo” Bastin said they would be serving smoked shrimp ceviche, a cooking technique that uses citrus juices to “cook” seafood and is typically served cold.
While the 20th edition of the festival dodged a bullet from Tropical Storm Elsa, today could see a 40% chance of thunderstorms with the chances decreasing into the night to 30%.
Despite the chance of rain, Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie described festival setup as going “wonderfully.”
“The weather is perfect,” Wilkie said.