Brandon Smith couldn’t have predicted the challenges Greenwood would face during his term as mayor.
He beat Annette Edwards in 2018 to become mayor, and both their names will again be on the ballot in November. Smith, 43, has learned much from the tumult of the last four years. Calling himself an eternal optimist, he said he still thinks Greenwood’s best days are ahead of it.
“It’s been probably the longest four years and the shortest four years at the same time,” he said. “It’s certainly been the honor of my life — besides being a member of my family — to be the mayor and help lead the greatest town, my hometown, over these last four years.”
His election was followed immediately by some big decisions: City council had the 2019 budget to vote on, and replace longtime city manager Charlie Barrineau following his retirement. Hiring Julie Wilkie for the role was a smart move, Smith said, and he called her the best city manager in the state.
Since then Ryan Thomas was hired as an assistant manager, and a second assistant manager position was created and filled by Draper Carlile. Together, Smith said the city’s administration is uniquely poised to handle some of the toughest issues the city faces in a time of rapid development.
“The landscape is changing rapidly. Greenwood continues to be a community that’s growing out from the metro Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson area, and it is continuing to come our way,” he said.
To create a community that can attract people and retain residents, having this administrative team allows them to pursue projects such as establishing a city land bank. Smith said that will allow the city to work with developers to guide and steer Greenwood’s growth in healthy ways.
Things such as the city center master plan, new zoning ordinance changes that hold developers to a specific plan and efforts to remove blighted properties seek to improve quality of life and neighborhood vibrancy throughout the community, Smith said. The city recognized developers’ interest in building in Greenwood and shifted from offering incentives to trying to have a hand in keeping this development affordable and guiding how it affects Greenwood’s residents and future.
“We’ve really seen unprecedented interest in development over the past three years, even during these times when material costs and everything have gone up,” he said. “Everyone agrees that we have needed more residential inventory in Greenwood.”
Though the COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges, it also has given cities the opportunity to use federal recovery dollars to bolster their communities. Smith said because of Greenwood’s administrative staff, they got every cent of CARES Act funds they could muster, and have used American Rescue Plan Act funds as leverage for grant funding.
While the majority of these ARPA funds so far have gone to bolstering public safety, he said future funds are aimed at improving neighborhoods by adding sidewalks, lighting and other improvements.
The ongoing challenge of keeping Greenwood safe has been a through-line in Smith’s time as mayor. More than half the city’s budget goes to public safety, as have more than 80% of the city’s ARPA funds so far.
“We’re fortunate to be able to solve some of our capital and technological needs with cameras and other technology with those ARPA funds,” he said.
As one-time funds, those federal dollars couldn’t be readily used for salaries. Smith championed the Local Option Sales Tax as a way to pay more police salaries, among other things, but he said COVID kept officials from holding community meetings to promote the tax, and it failed on the 2020 ballot.
Seeking to curb community violence, Smith said policing is essential, but won’t address root causes. He’s formed a Mayor’s Youth Council to connect with young people, better understand the challenges they face and help young people invest in improving the community.
“I don’t claim that any one thing we do is a magical fix to our problems,” he said. “I don’t claim that closing bars at 2 a.m. is going to solve our problems, but every piece of the puzzle is one step closer.”
The role of mayor, Smith said, is to champion Greenwood at every level. It’s his hometown, where he raises his three sons alongside his wife, Tara. But at the heart of Greenwood is a network of community leaders of all backgrounds who are part of leading the charge.
“I’m the mayor, but I don’t have a monopoly on community leadership,” he said. “There are so many folks in our community that may not get as much attention as I do just from an elected official standpoint, but that are vitally important to this.”
Smith has worked as an attorney in Greenwood for nearly two decades and represents the community in regional organizations such as the Municipal Association of South Carolina and the Upper Savannah Council of Governments. His wife leads the “Trash Time with Tara” litter cleanup initiative, and, alongside his family, Smith supports community events throughout Greenwood.
“I feel like I’ve been campaigning virtually every day for the last four years,” he said. “I will not stop seeking to get to the root of our problems. ... I don’t know if I could have put any more of my heart and soul into this job.”