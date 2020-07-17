Incumbent Roy Smith Jr. retains his seat as mayor of the town of McCormick following Tuesday’s election and defeating Marge Elmore to secure a fourth term in office.
He collected 152 votes.
Nathan Jones of District 2 ran unopposed and will be returning to McCormick County Council after receiving 19 votes. County Council will be welcoming Kurt Dansby of District 4 and Faye Hood of District 6 after both candidates won Tuesday. Ann Seymour of District 6 and Eric Butler of District 4 did not seek reelection. Dansby received 11 votes and Hood received 35.
George Yeldell will become one of the county’s new CPW Commissioners and will replace incumbent George Long. Yeldell’s 126 were enough to secure him a win against Long, who has been a commissioner since 2008. Long’s current term began in 2014 and ends this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of the election led to the postponement of county council’s regular July meeting, so elected officials will be sworn on Aug. 11.
Waymon Storey III ran unopposed, and according to unofficial results, will become mayor of Plum Branch, replacing Edwin Winn.
Incumbents Margaret Dorn, Marion Sturkey and Christopher Long were reelected to Plum Branch’s town council without opposition. Winn will replace Storey on council, filling the fourth seat.