Rodney Smith said Greenwood County School District 50 can now use the Performing Arts Center since the state Department of Education recently granted the administration a certificate of occupancy.
However, the assistant superintendent of business said the administration would take a step back because of the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on the reopening of schools before doing anything with the Performing Arts Center.
“The contractor still has some touch up to do, but for all general purposes, it now belongs to the district,” Smith said.
Smith knows the board would like to host a grand opening ceremony for the center, but he can’t see it happening anytime soon because they hoped to invite the community out to come and take a look at what its tax dollars paid for.
The center is the district’s most expensive capital project in years, and it consisted of renovating and expanding Greenwood High School’s auditorium so it could seat 1,000 people. The board approved the construction of the $11 million Performing Arts Center during a regular meeting in December of 2017.
Construction halted and experienced significant delays over the past two years, but soon the center will be available to the public. The district expected to finish the center in the spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic prolonged its completion.