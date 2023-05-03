You might assume Lee Case's job stinks. Really stinks.
That's because Case installs septic tanks — and sometimes helps pump them.
"The smell isn't that bad," said Case, who works at Boggero's Septic Tank in Greenwood. "Grease smells way worse. You can definitely tell a difference when people are putting grease down their sinks. It's just got that certain odor that you'll never forget."
The jokes are aplenty when people talk about Case's job.
"They make jokes all the time," said Case, who has been with the company for about six years. "Some of the jokes you'll hear is, 'My (expletive) is your business.'"
And then there is the office banter. A coworker says, "Smells like money," when talking about opening a septic tank and getting a whiff of human waste.
Case grew up in Laurens and worked running water mains there. One of his friends, Kyle Brown, worked at Boggero's.
"I already knew he was into this type of business," Case said. "I was just looking for a change in occupation."
But why would you want to be up to your knees in, well, poop every day?
"Everybody's going to think that, but, when you actually get out here and do it, it's not as bad as people actually think it is," Case said. "People probably think you get this stuff on you. Sometimes it happens, but 90% of the time you're clean."
Still, Case has a routine for his clothes when he gets home. He puts them on the back porch and sprays them with a hose before putting them in the washing machine.
Case has seen just about everything inside a septic tank, virtually anything that can make its way through the piping.
"Kids are curious, so they flush stuff down the toilets," Case said. "Anything from rubber duckies to toy soldiers are clogged up in these things. If it makes it to the tank, it will either sink or float. It really doesn't cause an issue as long as it passes all the way through."
What's the oddest thing he's found in a septic tank?
"An opossum," he said. "It was an older tank. Trees had grown up all around it. Those roots, once they find the water, they'll start pushing on those tanks. It collapses tanks' lids. We went out there to pump it out and you could tell an opossum had walked off into it and didn't mean to."
A septic tank is an onsite water-treatment facility. It operates much like a public utility treatment facility would, except it's at a residence.
Tanks, which are 4 feet long, 8 feet wide and 6 feet deep, are usually 1,000 gallons. An inlet pipe feeds into the tank from the residence, then an outlet pipe falls off the tank to hundreds of feet of drain lines.
Before a tank can be installed, the Department of Health and Environmental Control must do a soil sample test. The sandier the dirt, the better. The harder the clay, the worse — because it holds water. If Case hits hard clay, he won't run traditional drain lines. Instead, he will recommend a pump system and an installer.
With a traditional septic tank, Case will run about 100 feet of drain lines for two people or 300 or more feet if there are more people living at a residence. Lines must be 7 feet apart.
"The yard just pretty much acts like a sponge for this water and absorbs it and gets rid of it," Case said.
Drain lines must be level all the way across a yard so they will drain properly. The only fall wanted is at the outlet pipe.
"If you had fall on your drain lines, all that water is going to automatically run to the end of the drain lines," Case said. "All the water ends up on one side, and it gets so saturated that it comes up out of the ground at the end of the drain line."
Case recommends that people get their tanks pumped every three to five years. He also has suggestions for maintaining a good system.
"Natural bacteria works to break down solids," he said. "Most of the cleaning supplies now are antibacterial. Those chemicals make it to the tank and destroy that good bacteria coming from your body."
He recommends using a natural compound additive to break down solids, including toilet paper, so the tank is 90% water. He suggests using BioForce or Rid-X. Also, when planning a system, make note of tree locations. They can be a big enemy to a tank and its drain lines.
"If you have any trees within 50 feet of the system, get rid of them," Case said. "The roots can get into the tank and start pushing on the walls and collapsing it. The roots can get into the drain field and start clogging those up. Once that happens, you're coming out of the pocket with a pretty good penny."
What are the signs of trouble with a tank? "If you flush the toilet, you may hear gurgling in the sinks as you're running your shower," Case said. "You may hear some gurgling in the toilet. Or you get an eggy smell."
Residents generally leave Case and his coworkers alone to do their job.
"They think it's going to be messy, so a lot of them will leave us out there working," he said. "When we're done, they'll come out there."
Most installations can be done in a day. Pumping can take 30 minutes to an hour.
What motivates Case to keep doing the job?
"In this line of work, you have to have a passion for it," he said. "That means that when you wake up out of bed, you can't be sitting there dreading going to work. You actually have to have a passion for people, as well as your job, because, most of the time when something bad is happening, the sewage is backing up in somebody's house and they are depending on you to help them.
"That's the satisfaction I get out of it. You show up to a job and you have a little old lady crying. When you're leaving, she's glowing. That's the satisfaction I get out of it."
It's also physically demanding work. Case doesn't have to go to the gym to stay in shape.
"You're going to have a shovel in your hands and you're going to be digging with the shovel," he said. "You have to work the shovel. You can't let that shovel work you. A lot of days, you are drenched in sweat. If you don't know how to dig with a shovel, it's going to kill you."
Pump trucks dispose of the waste at wastewater treatment plants such as Greenwood Metropolitan District. Before becoming an installer, Case had to pass a DHEC test on wastewater treatment regulations.
"I would get off work and go study until 9:30 at night," he said. "I would come to work the next morning and pick up where I left off. As guys start rolling in, I'd quit and go work all day long."
He'd then repeat the process.
"I wanted to know I was going to pass it," Case said. "I didn't want to walk into DHEC and not pass it."