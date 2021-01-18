CALHOUNS FALL — After a dedicated career of service to Abbeville County and his beloved Calhoun Falls, former Town Councilman Wayne Pless died on Jan. 8
Pless, 64, moved to Calhoun Falls in the early 1970s and quickly fell in love with the community. Watching it slip into decline, he was a constant advocate for its growth and for helping his fellow residents.
“He just loved Calhoun Falls. He just wanted to try and make it better, and to keep it going and bring stuff in here,” said one of his daughters, Wendy Pless. “He wanted people to see why he loved that town, too.”
Pless spent his career in law enforcement and the fire service, working for the Ware Shoals Police Department, Calhoun Falls Police Department and eventually retiring as a deputy from the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office. In 2016, Pless ran for and was elected to town council, where he was instrumental in spearheading a town clean-up program and starting an antique car show.
“Everybody was asking him to run for council, said he would make a good councilman, and he did,” said Pat Beauford, Pless’ girlfriend. “He worked for the fire department too, but really he worked for the whole town.”
Beauford said Pless took his municipal role seriously, talking often about the governing classes he took to learn how to better serve his community. He was hands-on, helping direct traffic when a water line was being repaired near the Blue Hole Recreation Area and bringing water to workers. Even before he was elected to council, he would help residents get questions about their water bills answered by town officials.
Wendy said her father would go out of his way for anyone in need of help — he helped because it was the right thing to do, not for any notoriety.
“When he’d come into the room, you could hear him first, then you could see that smile,” she said. “He was a great husband to my mom, he was a great father, a great daddy to me. He was always there for me.”
Pless has another daughter, Tasha Bryant, and two sons, Russ and Darrell Hilley. Pat said he adored cultivating his tomato plants, and his sidekick Louie, his faithful dog, was an honorary pallbearer at his funeral.
Pless’ passing leaves an open seat on Calhoun Falls’ town council, which county election officials said will be filled in a special election in 12 weeks. Further details about filing and the election date hadn’t yet been finalized.