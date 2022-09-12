Jason Church, vice commander of American Legion Post 2 in Abbeville, bows his head after ringing the bell during Sunday’s service to remember the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and to honor first responders.
ABBEVILLE — No one can forget the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. People also should remember the first responders who put their lives at risk.
Nearly 25 people attended a Sunday ceremony at Court Square. Many wore hats and shirts marking them as members of American Legion Post 2 which organized the event. One man’s blazer was festooned with patriotic pins including a small cross overlaid with the American flag. Some insignia depicted the wearers’ service in the US Navy. One couple wore shirts plastered with the American flag.
The mood wasn’t entirely somber. Veterans joked and passed the time talking about health issues, family stories and an observation about how long eggs are displayed on grocery store shelves.
An attendee pulled out a camera to get some group shots of Post 2 members. One person remarked the pictures the motley crew could end up in the newspaper. Another person added, “or the post office.”
One man recalled he was working at the local radio station when news came of the attack on the World Trade Center. Later, in the day, he was driving on a highway listening to the reports and saw semi trucks pulled over on the side of the highway, apparently listening to reports as well.
He noted his brother was not far from the Towers. He was supposed to be at a meeting about 7 a.m., but it was postponed until 10 a.m. “I told him, you were lucky, Russell.”
Moods turned serious as the ceremony kicked off. The Court Square bell, commonly known as “Big Bob,” was rung at 8:46 and 9:03 a.m. for the times the hijacked airplanes struck the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.
George Key, American Legion Post 2 commander, said 9/11 is often called “the day the world changed.” More than 3,000 people died that day, either going to work or responding to the attacks.
He recalled he was in Washington, D.C., just off the National Mall. He and others watched images of the World Trade Center Twin Towers on television and then heard a report of a plane crashing into Washington. You could see the smoke from the Pentagon, he said. He spent the next week hearing reports of people who died and the first responders who went into the buildings.
“It’s one of those days we don’t want people to forget.” The ceremony also is a chance to support first responders. “They are putting it out there.”
Everyone has heard the saying “when people run away from danger, first responders are the people who run into it.”
Veterans are often thanked for their service, Key said. First responders should be thanked every day. People ran into those buildings with no thought for their own safety.
Jason Church, American Legion Post 2 vice commander was in a Naval annex near the Pentagon. He and others heard of the first plane crashing into a tower. When the second plane struck the other Tower, “He knew it was a targeted attack and we were at war.”
An evacuation order was sounded and people left their offices. It wasn’t until everyone was outside and moved away from the building that they could see smoke rising from the Pentagon.
Now, Church admits he worries that the day will be forgotten. Church said he still feels the same emotions he felt that morning when he watches television shows about the attacks.
Post 2 is making sure others aren’t forgotten. Members have planned a flag ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday at the Abbeville County Administrative Complex for National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
