ABBEVILLE — No one can forget the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. People also should remember the first responders who put their lives at risk.

Nearly 25 people attended a Sunday ceremony at Court Square. Many wore hats and shirts marking them as members of American Legion Post 2 which organized the event. One man’s blazer was festooned with patriotic pins including a small cross overlaid with the American flag. Some insignia depicted the wearers’ service in the US Navy. One couple wore shirts plastered with the American flag.

