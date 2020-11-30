ABBEVILLE — Abbeville had the perfect response to Black Friday.
Small Business Saturday seemed to suit both business owners and people who wanted to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather.
Parking spaces around Court Square were almost full and the sidewalks had a steady trickle of people going in and out of stores and stopping to socialize. As a result, several merchants reported good sales.
That is the whole point, according to Paige Bowser, vice president of Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association.
Small Business Saturday started 11 years ago by American Express. It’s a day to encourage people to shop small businesses after Black Friday.
People can go out, eat at restaurants, shop in boutiques. It’s a good day to talk to neighbors and visit businesses, she said.
When told about the nearly packed Court Square, Bowser said “Isn’t it wonderful?”
Abbeville is a wonderful place to do business. Not only do people show up on Small Business Saturday, they show up all year long, Bowser said.
“When you shop local, about 64% of the money stays in the local economy,” she said.
Small businesses are big employers and they pay taxes. Imagine all the money that people spend at big box stores, Bowser said. Most of that money goes up the corporate structure; it doesn’t stay in town.
People are more aware of Small Business Saturday. Last year was slow, she said. This year has been very good, at least at her store, Breezy Quarters, a business that features handcrafted soaps, lotion, candles and related products.
The merchants association also sponsors wine and beer walks, such as the Ugly Sweater Walk scheduled for Dec. 11, Bowser said.
Not all traffic was local. A couple stopped by the chamber of commerce office to ask about museums and other attractions that might be open on Saturday.
Most people seemed to enjoy the weather. Short-sleeved shirts and shorts were popular. It might be the last chance to lounge around, given the cold and freezing temperatures expected to hit the area this week.
Jim Holbert, owner of Holbert’s Antiques & Auctions, didn’t object to the casual crowds as he checked weather reports.
Small Business Saturday has been good, he said. The store has been busy since it opened. Some are browsers, but some people are looking for specific pieces, such as a woman who bought a sundial to take back to New Orleans.
The business opened a year ago Friday as an auction barn. After retiring, Holbert said he realized he could get into the antique business and spent the year filling the property from one end to the other.
“We try to specialize in hard to find and unusual stuff,” he said. Examples include pottery, coins, even a cigar Indian statue. Holbert said he didn’t anticipate selling it, seeing it more as a decoration, but a man asked about buying it and didn’t flinch when Holbert said $1,000.
In December will have 20% off silver plate items, he said.
Michael Tiller and Jason Edwards appreciated the day and the opportunities it brought. A six-year tradition for the Abbeville residents is visiting merchants in downtown on Small Business Saturday.
“We go to every shop that is open to buy one thing,” Tiller said, “whether it’s $5 or $50 or more if it’s something we really want.”
Out and about since 11 a.m., they carried nearly seven bags between them.
That didn’t include the six bags of merchandise they had already put up. They admitted they still had about three more stores to visit.
Tiller said they are not big Black Friday shoppers, particularly in the time of COVID-19. Most people seem to be wearing masks, he noted.
The merchants association has done a lot to get downtown businesses to participate in Small Business Saturday and to promote it, Edwards said.
“If you don’t support small businesses,” he said, “all you’ve got are the big box stores.”