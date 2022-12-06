Numbers alone can’t tell the whole story.
Greenwood County is about $100,000 down this year compared to the same period last year in building permit fee collections. At the November county council meeting, Treasurer Steffanie Dorn shared the expected downturn with council.
“You can’t maintain a certain level of growth forever,” she said. “New permits continue to make up the largest part of our residential permits.”
But even while new construction dominated building permit income, total collections were still down by six figures so far in fiscal year 2023.
Is this a sign Greenwood’s economy is slowing? County Council member Mark Allison, a real estate agent and property developer, asked what this downturn in permit income meant for Greenwood’s economy, especially the residential development sector.
“The past couple of years I’ve been very successful doing spec homes,” Allison said. “That’s what some of the big developers have been doing, and they’ve been successful at it.
“It does affect how I may vote in future spending decisions. We’re just trying to get all the information we can; I feel like that is an economic indicator.”
Annual collections paint an inconsistent picture, Dorn said, and the number of building permits doesn’t correlate with how much the county collects. FY 2022 saw a total of $482,504 in collections, with more than $418,000 of that being residential. In 2021, residential similarly dominated — more than $368,000 of the more than $449,000 total.
But 2020’s almost $700,000 fee total swelled from more than $459,000 in commercial building permits, bolstered by construction at Teijin.
Residential building permits usually make up the bulk of collections, and that remains true in FY 2023. The number of permits issued doesn’t correlate with the total collected, however: 2020 saw the fewest permits issued in the past four years, yet the highest total fee collection.
“This is due to the fact that you could have some permits with much higher values, which would give you more money, but fewer permits,” Dorn said. “Or you could have a lot of smaller permits being issued resulting in high numbers and lower fees.”
In part, that’s because looking at the totals ignores the nuance of building permits. Permits are issued for anything related to building, with new construction, renovations, water heater installation, plumbing and electrical work being only part of the total permits.
“I think we commonly consider a building permit to be new construction or a total renovation, but there are many levels of the permits issued,” Dorn said.
City Building Official James Whittaker said the county does seem to be in a slight slowdown of new construction. New development is still happening, he clarified, despite the spike in material and labor costs.
“When new construction slows, we start seeing more renovation,” he said. “People can’t afford to build or buy, or they don’t want to lose value on their house, so they put a few thousand into renovations.”
The past three years were notably high spikes of development, so Whittaker agreed with Dorn that a slow was expected at some point. Still, developers are approaching city and county officials every month with proposals for subdivisions, neighborhoods and new construction.
“There’s a lot of growth still going around out here,” Whittaker said.