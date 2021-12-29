Authorities released new details about Tuesday night's shooting.
According to a release from the State Law Enforcement Division, a man was shot by an officer or officers “during a confrontation with officers” from the Greenwood Police Department after a vehicle and foot pursuit.
It happened along S.C. Highway 225, just south of Highway 10.
The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, SLED said in its release.
The investigation is ongoing, the agency said.
Greenwood Police Department has not released further details at this time. When asked to provide the initial departmental incident report, Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said the report cannot be released because the case is under SLED's investigation.