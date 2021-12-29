Newly released details from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in Tuesday evening’s officer-involved shooting have been released.
According to the release, a man was shot “during a confrontation with officers” from the Greenwood Police Department after a vehicle and foot pursuit.
It happened at S.C. Highway 225, just south of Highway 10.
The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, SLED said in its release.
The investigation is ongoing, the agency said.
Greenwood Police Department has not released any further details at this time.