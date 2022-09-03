Wooden swinging saloon doors greet customers as they walk into Sled Dawg Brewery.
They were made by owner Sidney Huskey.
So was the polished wooden bar, made of two pieces of wood joined by a river of shimmering blue epoxy running between them. It complements the wood-handled taps behind the bar, currently flowing with 23 custom-made beers, which also were crafted and brewed on site by Huskey.
The bar is at 220 Phoenix St. in the Exchange in Uptown, at the corner of the strip of businesses beside the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce building. Sled Dawg is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Huskey started brewing beer in the 1990s when his sister gave him an at-home brewing kit for Christmas. Since then, the beer-lover has grown from brewing a couple of gallons using a prepackaged kit to making his own all-grain mashes to ferment in multi-barrel, stainless steel reactors.
Back in April, Huskey was still waiting for most of his brewing equipment to come in. Now he’s been making beer there for three months.
“We’re starting to offer a little bit of food for people to munch on, and we’re hoping to expand on that soon,” he said. “It’s a relief, it’s a fun process. It’s like achieving a dream.”
The bar opened in mid-August, after a soft opening for a few invited friends. Huskey said his brother-in-law, Doug Bender, helped with the construction, and Randy Thompson gave him a hand getting the business off the ground.
Huskey previously worked as a brewer at Good Times on Maxwell Avenue, and he said his reputation making beer there helped get the word out about Sled Dawg.
“Once word was out it kind of spread,” he said. “It’s just a matter of people finding out where I’m at and coming in to try the beer.”
The favorite of his brews is probably the Baltic Porter; it’s his preferred style of beer. But the Helles Bock and German Pilsner compete for a place on the top of his list.
Behind those swinging saloon doors, Huskey works his magic. From the hot liquor tanks into the mash tanks, his mixes get cracked grains added to them. Enzymes convert starch into simple sugars, before getting hops and aromatics added to give each brew its signature flavors.
Once cooled, the mix moves to fermenters. Huskey has two one-barrel fermenters, five two-barrels and a single five-barrel he hasn’t had need of quite yet. Once he has a beer he knows customers want more than others, that’s where his hot-sellers will brew.
Those fermenters are held at a steady temperature as Huskey adds the all-important yeast.
“That yeast takes all the sugars I made over here,” he said, gesturing to the mash tun, “and breaks them down into alcohol in the fermenter.”
Although it gets warm in the brew room, Huskey’s happy in there — he’s doing what he wants to be doing.
Along the walls of the bar are little slices of his life. A Purina Chows clock ticks away the minutes above his welcome sign. It used to hang in his dad’s feed store decades ago.
Mounted deer heads wear stylish, yellow glasses. Huskey’s quick to point out they aren’t wearing shades, those are 3-D glasses he and his daughter brought home from the movie theater.
Huskey’s put a lot of himself into his business, and he’s hoping he can be a part of improving this oft-forgotten part of Uptown. Opening a business is hard work, but he’s already on to his next idea. He’s submitted formulas for mead, and has more than 20 varieties of the fruity, sweet beverage already planned.
“This whole Exchange area needs to be revitalized to bring more business in here,” he said. “I hope people come out and try the beer. I hope they like it.”