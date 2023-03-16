McCORMICK — All eyes turned to the skies. Plenty of cellphones did, too.
Dreams took flight Wednesday as middle and high school students participating in an aviation camp watched airplanes fly into McCormick County Airport.
As Skeets Cooper’s and Grant Ziebell’s aircraft buzzed overhead, campers aimed their cellphones upward and captured video against the backdrop of a picturesque blue sky.
This was the first time seventh grader Callyn Wright had seen an airplane up close.
“I like everything about them,” she said. “The way they fly. The way they maneuver.”
Wright is one of several students taking part in this week’s camp, which was offered during school intersession days. Clemson Extension agents joined camp leaders, local pilots and others in introducing youths to the wonders of flight.
Campers have learned about the construction of experimental aircraft, created their own gliders and built model rockets. They will code and fly drones today.
“They’ll get to program them and fly certain patterns,” Clemson Extension agent Jaime Pohlman said.
On Wednesday, campers hopped into the cockpit of Cooper’s single-engine Cherokee Six and had their pictures taken.
Student Makai Greene was already familiar with planes. The sixth grader once visited the USS Yorktown in Mt. Pleasant and got into the cockpit of a jet. The McCormick County Airport still provided trills for Greene, though. He was among those who listened to the radio as Cooper’s plane started its descent.
“It’s cool,” Greene said. “I like seeing planes.”
Bridgette Gray, one of the camp leaders, said the week’s activities have provided great opportunities for the students.
“Some of them have never been around planes before,” Gray said. “They’ve never been inside a plane or have flown. We actually had people come in and talk to them about aviation, and they said they could eventually get jobs in this particular field.”
Ziebell, who landed at the airport after Cooper, spoke to campers earlier this week about how he built his plane.
Cooper, the District 3 representative with the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission, led campers around the outside of his aircraft, stopping at the wings and propeller to explain how they work and their functions.
Cooper said he wanted to participate in the camp because he loves promoting aviation and wants to do all he can to help the county get its airport “to where it will be an asset to the community and to the citizens of McCormick County.”
“We need to expose young people to aviation because we never know which one of them will want to make aviation a career of their choice,” he said. “The more we expose them to it, the more choices they have to see if that may be something they want to do to make a living.”
Mark Warner, McCormick County director of economic and community development, recently rolled out a 10-year airport renovation plan, which includes projects such as a parallel taxiway, improved safety, fuel storage, tarmac parking and lighting. County Council approved the plan at its Feb. 22 meeting.
Warner said hosting young people at the airport is an investment in the future.
“We want the schoolkids to see what is happening out here and get introduced to aviation,” he said. “There’s a lot of careers available out there in aviation. Not just pilots, but mechanics, air-traffic controllers and on and on and on. The school jumped at the idea of doing something with us, and, hopefully, we’ll see some of the curriculum grow around this. This is just getting the interest started and getting people aware of what is going on.”
Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.