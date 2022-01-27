With a historic partnership between Greenwood Genetic Center and The Medical University of South Carolina nearly finalized, some remain apprehensive of the agreement.
The Index-Journal received copies of two letters — one from 35 employees, the other signed by four major donors — sent to GGC’s board in December that express concerns the research institution will see its autonomy eroded amid what they see as an uneven deal. And Ericka Adams, daughter of GGC cofounder Dr. Roger Stevenson, started an online petition earlier this month that targets the partnership.
But Dr. Steve Skinner, GGC’s executive director, said the arrangement brings more resources and opportunities to this gem of the Emerald City while taking steps to protect the center’s independence and work.
“Our belief is this is going to be better for the patients and families we serve, that we’re going to be able to provide more and better services moving forward,” he said.
The partnership is all but finalized. The Genetic Center board voted to approve the agreement Dec. 22 and it was subsequently approved by MUSC. The agreement was signed Jan. 14.
Skinner said that doesn’t mean it’s a done deal. Lawyers are finalizing paperwork, a process he likened to closing on a house, but said it seemed unlikely that something would derail the process.
Under the agreement, the current GGC board will become the parent board, with authority over the GGC Foundation board and the responsibility of appointing half of a new board that will oversee decisions at the institution. The other half the board will be appointed by MUSC’s Mainsail board, an entity separate from the board of trustees that often gets involved with the medical school’s agreements.
For big decisions — think modifying the bylaws or changing GGC’s strategic plan — it takes more than a simple majority of this new board. Instead, such items would require support from majorities of each half of the board. Afterward, the parent board and MUSC’s Mainsail board must also sign off on the decision.
Meanwhile, all current GGC property — buildings, equipment, even biological samples — will be under the Foundation, which has no influence from MUSC or the new board.
For the donors who signed the letter, this isn’t enough: “Block voting and Reserve powers of GGC Board members has been touted as a protection for the GGC; however, at the same time these powers held by the MUSC Board members limit GGC’s autonomy and freedom to collaborate with whomever it desires in the world of genetics.”
Skinner stressed this partnership does not prevent GGC from working with other entities, even pointing to the ongoing research with Clemson University.
The board also doesn’t manage day-to-day operations, which still fall to the center’s administration. Skinner said he is the only employee who works at the pleasure of the board, with other employment decisions coming from various administrators and supervisors at GGC.
The letter mentions a new Joint Operating Committee and questions whether this would allow MUSC to influence day-to-day operations.
“It’s actually one we pushed for, a little bit,” Skinner said, adding that “this gives us a seat with their admin and their admin a seat with us.”
He said it allows better coordination between the entities so they don’t duplicate efforts and stay on the same page.
“There really is no intention — desire of MUSC to change how we operate day to day,” he said.
Skinner stressed that all of this is to keep GGC based in Greenwood while growing its footprint across South Carolina.
“The way this is structured, it gives some security and safety to make sure we keep our roots and our identity here in Greenwood. ... We like being here, we enjoy the community, we want to make sure we stay here. I think this helps accomplish all of that,” Skinner said.
Responding earlier this month to the petition, Heather M. Woolwine, MUSC’s director of public affairs, wrote: “GGC will not leave Greenwood and MUSC will not initiate a ‘takeover’ of GGC. Any information circulating online to the contrary is inaccurate. In addition, no jobs will be lost at GGC; in fact, it’s likely that job opportunities will expand in the future.”
It’s taken some work for the nearly 50-year-old Genetic Center to come to this agreement with MUSC. Skinner said the relationship between the two institutions started a few years ago at GGC’s behest and has grown to the benefit of both.
GGC and MUSC described the proposed expanded relationship in an October press release, which listed a number of goals for the agreement:
Co-develop a strategic plan for genetic services.
Increase access to clinical genetic services for MUSC patients and all South Carolinians.
Build on collaborative telehealth platforms to improve wait times for appointments and consultations.
Share resources and expertise where possible to lower costs.
Pursue workforce development, research, clinical trials and treatment collaborations.
Advance precision health and jointly serve as leaders in this area of health care.
“We are looking at this because we feel like we need to continue to grow ... to meet the demand in genetic services in South Carolina and beyond,” Skinner said.
He said part of the impetus is that, as a research medical university, MUSC has access to funding beyond what GGC could access.
However, some donors are worried MUSC won’t put enough money toward GGC.
According to the letter, MUSC will add $2 million each year to GGC’s budget, which is already $27 million. Skinner told the Index-Journal he could not divulge MUSC’s agreed contribution because the deal isn’t finalized.
The letter advocates for what it calls an “equitable 50/50 plan”: have MUSC match GGC’s current $27 million annual budget as well as the capital holdings of GGC, which the donors valued at $80-$100 million.
Skinner thought that assessment wasn’t fair. Much of the center’s revenue and costs are tied to patient care, not fundraising. He’s optimistic the collaboration with MUSC will grow that work.
“If we see more patients, if we do more lab tests, if we have more contractual work, then the income comes up — expenses probably go up too — but if we double the work, we double the income,” Skinner said. “Who contributed that? Was that GGC? Was that MUSC? Or was that the combined efforts of the new partnership?”