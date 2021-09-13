Another candidate joined the District 5 race on the final day of filing, making a six-way race for the Greenwood County Council seat vacated by the late Steve Brown.
Sloan Griffin Jr. filed paperwork to run as a Democrat just after 10 a.m., about two hours before filing closed. He will face Democrats Ron Davenport and Tom Melson in the primary, while Jim Medford, Mary Ann Goodman and Dayne Pruitt are vying for the Republican nomination.
The primary election will be Oct. 26, with a runoff scheduled for Nov. 9 if needed. The special election is Dec. 28.