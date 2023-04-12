Following the May 9 election for the Greenwood County School District 52 board of trustees, there will be two new faces on the board, but voters have a choice to make before that happens.
Six candidates are running for two at-large seats that are up for election. The candidates all have deep ties to the area in some way or another, and the Index-Journal contacted each of them to find out a little about who they are and why they’re running.
Darren T. Carter
Carter is a Ninety Six native with a history of serving on councils and boards and has connections to the district that led him to want to serve on the school board.
His two children are in middle school in the district and his wife is a fourth grade teacher in the district.
“I grew up in Ninety Six, my parents grew up in Ninety Six — if there’s a way I can be of service, I just wanted to help if I’m called upon to help,” Carter said.
Carter graduated from Ninety Six High School in 1995 and Lander University in 1999 and is an auctioneer and farmer. He currently serves on the Agriculture Commission for South Carolina, representing the 8th Judicial Circuit. He also served for 17 years on the South Carolina Beef Council and the board of directors for the South Carolina Auctioneers Association. His family belongs to Saluda Baptist Church.
“We’ve got a great school district and I just want to ensure that it stays to the level that it’s been for a very long time and just want to maintain the level of success that it’s had,” Carter said.
Christen A. Davis
Serving the Lakelands on other boards and seeing her company make an impact on the area led Davis to continue her service through education.
Davis, senior director of quality at Lonza, has two sons who have both attended school in District 52. Her oldest graduated as valedictorian last year and credited his success to the teachers and coaches in the district.
“As a working mom, two working parents, it was so key for me to watch how much they gave back,” she said.
“We came to Ninety Six for the school district and what we heard about it and we have just continued to be blessed ever since ... when it comes to the education that my boys have gotten and the mentorship that they’ve gotten through the teachers and the coaches.”
Davis serves on the board of trustees for the Greenwood Genetic Center and the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation. She was previously chairperson of Keep Greenwood County Beautiful.
She said she was listening to the radio not long ago and there was a discussion about the impact education has on health care and economic development.
“I kept feeling this further calling to give back and help in these areas,” she said.
Adam C. Eichelberger
Eichelberger wants to be sure that whoever serves on the school board is someone who knows Ninety Six and wants to maintain what makes the district great.
He’s a 1995 graduate of Ninety Six High and moved back to the area seven years ago. He is a veterinarian at Kinard Animal Hospital. The two oldest of his four children attend school in the district.
“I just wanted to make sure someone who did it cares about Ninety Six and cares about the school district and want to make sure we have good people helping out,” Eichelberger said.
Eichelberger said he wants Ninety Six to continue to be a “great place known for its school district.”
“I think Ninety Six is a unique district, they have a lot of parental involvement, and it makes it a great school system,” he said.
He also said he wants the district to have strong leadership, saying strong communities have strong leaders.
Eichelberger is a member of First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood and an advocate for 4H and Future Farmers of America programs.
Steve McGee
McGee is a Greenwood native living on Lake Greenwood who wants to give back to the district that has supported his children.
McGee’s two children are currently students at Ninety Six Elementary and Ninety Six High schools and his wife works for the district.
“When the openings came up for the school board, I just thought it would be a good time to try to give back to that community some,” he said.
“I love that town, I love that school district, it’s been great for my kids. I have a lot of those kids who work for me who go to school in Ninety Six, so I know a lot of the kids who go there and it’s just a great district and I think it would just be a way for me to give back to that community and support the teachers and the students there.”
McGee said he believes in the public school education and that the board of trustees should be transparent.
“Everybody’s voice matters, everybody’s opinion needs to be heard,” he said.
McGee spent 15 years with the Greenwood Police Department before starting a local business.
Theresa “Peachez” Peterson
Peterson fell in love with Ninety Six when she visited as a child and spent four years in the schools she is running to represent.
She was raised in Florida, but visited every year and fell in love with the town. The closeness of its residents drew her back and she has lived in Ninety Six for around 15 years.
She works at Self Regional Healthcare in the laboratory and leads the youth ministry at her church, Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Peterson has two children, one who attends Ninety Six Elementary School and one who will enroll at the primary school later this year. She has been involved in local Cub Scouts in recent years.
Peterson said she loves to learn and is constantly learning through her job.
“I believe that as an educator or someone that’s on the school board, we should come up with interesting ways to make kids want to learn or to nurture that need to learn because it’s there, you just have to get their attention in different ways,” she said.
Nancy Barbee Werts
Werts believes she could be an asset to the school board and particularly wants to see a woman join the board.
She has been married to Rickey Werts and has four children, two of whom still attend Ninety Six schools and are juniors in high school.
She’s lived in Ninety Six for 39 years, she said.
“It’s important to me because I want to be involved in the community by way of serving on the school board just to help the whole aspect of the schools from the children to the teachers, the parents, the administration, just to give my insight as being a parent,” Werts said.
She said it’s important to have a woman on the board, and there hasn’t been one in a long time.
Werts has been a registered nurse for 39 years and has worked most of those years at Self Regional Healthcare. She currently works in a public-facing role in drive-thru services at the hospital. She is also a member of Siloam Baptist Church and has been involved in missionary work through the church.