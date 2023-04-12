District 52

Following the May 9 election for the Greenwood County School District 52 board of trustees, there will be two new faces on the board, but voters have a choice to make before that happens.

Six candidates are running for two at-large seats that are up for election. The candidates all have deep ties to the area in some way or another, and the Index-Journal contacted each of them to find out a little about who they are and why they’re running.

Darren Carter

Darren Carter
Christen Davis

Christen Davis
Adam Eichelberger

Adam Eichelberger
Steve McGee

Steve McGee
Theresa "Peachez" Peterson

Theresa “Peachez” Peterson
Nancy Barbee Werts

Nancy Barbee Werts

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

Tags