ABBEVILLE — A monthslong journey ends with a comfy seat.
Theater lovers can kick back as new seating in the Abbeville Opera House marks the final large-scale work in the structure’s renovation project.
Work on the new flooring and seating started in late June and finished in mid-July, according to Mike Clary, the city’s deputy administrative officer, and Austin Walker, the community development director.
Remaining renovation work involves installing new windows, rebuilding the rear ramp and doing some plasterwork, Clary said. The HVAC, signage and lighting and roofing work are done.
“I’m personally very happy to see all the work being done,” he said. “I think this is going to bring the Opera House to being a modern venue. With historical buildings, you’re never really done renovating them. I think this is a significant leap forward.”
The Opera House has the same number of seats, 283 theater seats and 20 box seats, Clary said.
“It’s very exciting. The former seats have been in there since the ‘80s and they were not new when they came to Opera House. They were about 20 years old when they were acquired.”
As to whether the new seating will last up to 60 years, Clary laughed and said “We’ll see.”
Most theater seats are rated for about 20 years, depending on how much use they get.
The city has sold several of the older seats and is selling sponsorships for new seats. Buyers can have a plaque attached to the chair’s armrest.
Seats can be sponsored for $75 each. Walker said if an organization chooses to sponsor at least 30 seats, the price per seat drops to $50. Potential sponsors can contact Walker at awalker@abbevilecitysc.com or visit the city’s website to download an online form.
Up to half of the new seats have been sponsored, she said. Sponsors include individuals and companies, and even members of the Abbeville High School Class of 1955.
One of the advantages of the renovation is the sound system. Clary said the city on occasion had to rent equipment to accommodate some performers.
Having sound equipment will make getting bigger acts easier for the city Walker said, in addition to avoiding the cost of rentals. Lights and a good sound creates a whole experience for the audience.
Overall, the cost of the work is just more than $625,000, Clary said. Up to $400,000 is funded through the city’s hospitality tax and the rest is covered by grants.
A $2 fee added to ticket sales will go to an Opera House improvement fund, which will provide funds for maintenance expenses and with grants, Clary said. So far, the fund contains about $10,000. People also can donate to the fund.
The Opera House returned to capacity crowds in May. Clary said no masking or social distancing are required.
The city is averaging 150-200 tickets sold with each show and expects it to increase, Walker said.
In particular, the downtown business community is expecting to have the Opera House running after COVID-19, Clary said. It’s difficult to say what percentage of the economic downtown was due to the Opera House shutting down, along with COVID.
Probably the best indicator is that the city’s hospitality tax collection, which is largely from restaurants, was down nearly 15%, he said. There is no figure for retail businesses, but Clary said that could have seen a similar drop.
Promotion of the city and the Opera House is being done. Walker said several travel writers have toured the city and visited the Opera House. The city also is using social media outlets such as Instagram for targeted marketing. Travel writers and social media influencers have been contacted to focus on downtown businesses, downtown’s walkability and the Opera House.
The first beneficiary of the latest renovations, aside from audience members, will be Southern Accents, a Tom Petty tribute band, which is scheduled to perform July 31. Walker said the rest of the season is filled through Dec. 4.