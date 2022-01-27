Two sisters, two scholarships, one college.
Araceli and Yesenia Manuel, seniors at Greenwood High School, are each headed to Emory University in the fall on a full-ride scholarship, awarded through the QuestBridge program.
“We consider it a great blessing from God because we both got the scholarship,” Araceli said.
“That’s a pretty big deal for us because we’re together all the time and we’re kind of codependent I guess you could say, in a way, and for my parents, having twins in the same grade, it was going to be double the cost for them, so that’s a great relief and we feel really proud that we were able to help them ... through our academic success.”
The sisters each applied to the program, which matches high-achieving, low-income students with a college and provides a four-year full scholarship.
The two are 10 months apart in age but refer to themselves as twins, having a close relationship and attending school in the same grade.
They’re excited to make their way to Atlanta for college, a big city with opportunity for a new adventure. They also have family in the city.
Emory, a private university, wasn’t their first choice when they ranked schools in their application, but now, the two think it should have been their first option.
“It’s great, it’s really nearby if we get homesick on the weekends, we can just come home, and family’s there,” Yesenia said.
“It was really the best choice, it’s wonderful that that happened to be the one we were selected for.”
They’re thankful they were matched with the same school. The program could have matched them with different schools.
Araceli is thinking of becoming an optometrist, so will probably major in something like biology or biomedical science, she said.
Yesenia will also likely major in a biology-related field. She wants to become a veterinarian.
Dual enrollment and AP classes will give them a bit of a leg up, too, as some of their credits will transfer to the university.
The sisters credit each other with their success.
“I couldn’t have done it without my sister,” Yesenia said, adding Araceli helped her stay focused.
Araceli agreed. “It’s always good to have a study buddy,” she said.
The Manuels are happy to make their family proud.
“As I was growing up, I didn’t really consider myself capable of doing what I did,” Araceli said.
“I never considered myself to be smart or extraordinary in any way, I just tried to do my best in everything I could and I guess I realize now that the best I could do was really good.”
She mentioned that as children, their mother was in a bad accident and their father had a heart attack.
“Knowing that you could lose your parents any day, I feel like ... if they were to pass away for any reason, I know I made my family proud and as happy as I could and I gave it my all every single day,” Araceli said.
Yesenia recalled the pride her parents showed when they heard the news of the scholarship. The girls found out they were accepted while on a trip with the academic challenge team.
“I just had to keep the news because I really wanted to be with them when we told them. ... They just couldn’t believe it, it was amazing,” Yesenia said.
Greenwood High Guidance Counselor Yvonne Strom said she is happy for the Manuels because she knows they’ve worked hard throughout high school.
“They are awesome young ladies,” Strom said.
Araceli said she hopes they can inspire more people to apply for QuestBridge.