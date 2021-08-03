ABBEVILLE
And the livin’ is easy.
At least it was for a few hours Friday as the Summer Sippin’ Wine Walk kicked off in downtown Abbeville.
A record-breaking crowd descended upon businesses in and around Court Square to socialize, shop and sample various wines from small, medical dose-sized cups.
Randy Curtis, owner of Deasons Flowers, said the wine walk is the first walk the business has participated in since COVID-19 struck.
“It’s good to see people out again. I can’t tell you the last time I’ve seen this many people. I think it’s going to be a very successful wine walk,” he said.
Initially, up to 120 tickets were expected. Demand pushed the number to 180. Then, the chamber sold out.
The merchants groups always do a good job with the walks, Curtis said.
C.J Johnson of Greenwood made Abbeville Vintage Market his fourth stop on the 17-stop walk.
He said he has been to festivals in town, but the stores were often closed.
It’s good to see them open and see what they have. Too many downtown businesses close at 5-5:30 p.m., he said. Every stop has a lot of character.
Jokes abound about wine walk participants getting tipsy toward the end. Johnson considered that possibility.
“Hit me up at 17 visits and see if I say the same things,” he said. Seeing him after after nearly 10 wine stops, though, he was still consistent.
As the walk stepped off at 5 p.m., more than 40 people crowded into the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce to get wristbands and their first sip of wine, a semi-sweet heavy red from Austria.
Hearing its name, one man asked “Titlefight?” When told no, he finished off his sample and mused Titlefight would be a good name for a wine.
Aside from the wine, merchants offered something precious: a chance to escape the heat.
Doing so is kind of hard in a building with a high ceiling, according to the most appropriately named participant in the wine walk, Missy Wines. She offered champagne at Wings 101. She pointed at the ceiling lined with thin wooden slats.
The champagne was kept in a metal container, which was full of ice at the start of the walk, Wines said. After 30 minutes, half the ice had melted.
Even so, Wines repeatedly put her hand in the container of mostly ice-cold water. She said she read once that if you keep your wrist in ice water, you’ll stay cool.
“It’s a myth; it doesn’t work,” she said.
Wine wasn’t the only attraction. At Deasons Flowers, several visitors gushed about the chocolate-peanut butter balls that were served with a raspberry rose.
Natalie Laughlin enjoyed the rose, but was enamored by the chocolate balls. “That was ‘Wow!’” she said after tasting one of them. “Don’t send me flowers; just send the chocolate balls,” she said to a companion. She gushed to another visitor that “the balls are the best you’ll try.”
The value of word-of-mouth advertising was confirmed. Other visitors announced themselves by saying “We’ve come for the chocolate balls.”
Curtis announced the ingredients of the balls in case anyone had an allergy and didn’t want to eat chocolate, which prompted one woman to say, “Have you seen this butt?”
One of the beneficiaries of the wine walk was Kyle Fuller, who opened his new venture, Divine Wine and Crafts, in a small corner of Divine Your Space.
He opened the business Thursday evening after mulling over the idea for two years. Bottles of wine lined one wall while a refrigerator loaded with craft beers stood against another. Plans include outdoor seating and having various workshops in the fall, Fuller said.
He set up the operation as an incubator to determine the interest in wines and craft beers. If it catches on, Fuller said he knows of a downtown property where the business could locate.
Traffic has been good, even with the heat, he said, occasionally stopping to pour servings of homemade sangria.
One observation attendees had was that nearly every store offered red wines, which prompted Paige Bowser, an official with the Downtown Merchants Association and owner of Breezy Quarters, to say, “This is our COVID wine selection.”
It got people downtown, which is the whole point of the walk, said Bowser, who celebrated the end of the wine walk by tossing back the last three cups of wine.