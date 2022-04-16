Rows of hospital beds line the walls in labs at Lander University and Piedmont Technical College facilities.
The patients in the beds aren’t exactly your typical hospital admissions. They’re manikins that students can practice skills on, or volunteers and fellow students posing as patients for students to interact with.
Educators at the high school and college levels use simulation to teach students skills and allow them to perfect those skills before heading into the workplace.
Simulation gives students the tools and practice to polish their bedside manner when working with patients, build up muscle memory for things such as echocardiography or fine-tune the practice of placing an IV.
Lena Scott, a program instructor of invasive cardiovascular technology at Piedmont Tech, said clinic sites where her students work want the school to “send us more students.”
The invasive CVT program has multiple simulators that provide students with the same views, controls and feedback they would get in a real-life lab, and the practice they get in the simulation lab is paving the way for a smooth transition to working with patients.
“Even though it’s not a living, breathing patient, you know, we were actually able to use the screen, (and) it gives us basically the same view that we have in the lab,” said Emily Mutch, an invasive CVT student.
“But it really gave us an idea of what we’re going to be looking at, what we need to be looking for and how to really develop that hand-eye coordination that we’re going to need inside of the lab.”
Down the hallway are noninvasive echocardiogram machines that students use to practice on each other, and a simulator with a manikin that gives students the chance to build muscle memory and get attuned to the views of the heart the machine shows.
“It’s helpful in the fact that ... a lot of the sites that we end up going to have the same machines that we use here at the school,” student Justin Mathis said.
“So when we get to our clinic site, it’s an easy transition, knowing where the buttons are and how the probe works and how to take a clear image. So it’s helpful in that way and working with each other because we do a lot of our simulation on each other. It helps you understand how to work with the patient and how to have bedside manners when working with real people.”
The echocardiogram simulator includes 15 heart diseases that can be viewed, but students probably will not see them when practicing on one another.
Laura Boone, the program director of the noninvasive cardiovascular technology program, said when students go to clinic sites, they are told, “Wow, you’re further along than I thought you would be.”
“And it’s due to the simulation,” Boone said.
Advancements
Simulation in learning isn’t a new idea, but the technology and practice are improving, and its usefulness became clear when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Holisa Wharton, dean of the school of nursing at Lander, said when COVID-19 hit, students couldn’t go into clinicals.
“We had to figure out a way to help them still get the experiences so that we didn’t disrupt their education or delay their education,” she said.
The South Carolina State Board of Nursing decided that up to 50% of clinical instruction could be simulation. That’s been dialed back now, but there’s a push to take it back up to 50% “because of the benefit of simulation to promote clinical decision-making, clinical judgment, competency-based education,” Wharton said.
Lander’s new simulation lab gives students the chance to learn basic fundamental skills that they will perform in clinical settings. The nursing school also has simulators on campus that are more high-fidelity simulation.
Lander also is in the midst of designing a new nursing building and is planning to recreate a hospital environment in the design.
In the simulation lab, students are given the tools they need, Wharton said, but in a hospital, they might walk into a supply room with 50 different needles, for example.
“In our new building, we will recreate that same environment, so that they can be overwhelmed and have to make a decision,” she said.
“And so, just the more you can simulate the real environment, the better it prepares the student for what they’re going to be working in.”
Try, try againA benefit to using simulators is that mistakes are low stakes. If an IV stick in a fake arm ends up with a kink, the patient is none the wiser.
“If they do it wrong, there’s no real injury,” Wharton said.
With high-fidelity simulators, students can see the consequences of their mistakes, and an instructor can allow the simulator to respond the way a patient might respond.
In a clinical setting, of course, students are stopped by an instructor before making mistakes like pushing a drug too fast. But with a simulator, they can see the impact of their decision.
“We come into this, and I feel like we’re all scared that we’re going to make mistakes,” Lander junior Allison McGarity said.
This semester they are spending all of their time in the sim lab, so if they make a mistake. It’s OK, she said.
“They’ll tell us if we make a mistake and we know not to do it next time, but if we didn’t have this and we were just going straight to the hospital, if we made a mistake then, that’s not OK,” she said.
Brianne Johnson said the process gets them prepared because the simulators can be life-like.
Students spent part of Wednesday preparing IVs on fake arms that simulate living people. There are multiple skin tones they learn on, and the arms have veins that actually bleed.
Comfort is keySimulations familiarize students with hospital setups and working with patients.
Lander junior Sarah Wertz said learning in the sim lab helps with the awkwardness of working with a new person. Students must interact with the manikins as if they are real people.
Simulation also lets students become comfortable not just with patients but doctors and pharmacists.
Lander has partnered with the Montgomery Center Family Practice, and doctoral interns recently came to work with students to provide obstetric care to a simulator.
“In the hospital setting, oftentimes, the students don’t get to talk to the doctors, to the pharmacists, they don’t get that interaction,” Wharton said.
“But in the simulation, they do actually get to confirm orders given by the doctor, (and) the doctor gets to question a nursing student about the order.”
She said a few weeks ago a nursing student caught an issue with an order made by a doctor.
“If you’ve never been put in a position with an instructor standing beside you, encouraging you, ‘You’re right, you question him, you question her,’ then when you’re in real life, you’re not going to be comfortable questioning that physician,” Wharton said. “You’ll just let it go, even if every fiber of your body is telling (you) that it’s not right.
“But giving that student that opportunity, and giving that intern the opportunity to (say), ‘Hold on, if the nurses question this, maybe I should actually look at it.’ So not only do the simulators help with the skills, we’re now using them through this interprofessional collaboration in this interprofessional scenario to promote communication between the two disciplines.”
The G. Frank Russell Technology Center, which serves high school students from Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52, also uses simulation in its health care classes and others.
Angie Stone, a health sciences teacher at the technology center, said simulators at the school help students be more confident in skills, and repetition causes things to become second nature.
The technology center also uses simulation in other areas, such as automotive technology.
The school recently acquired camera alignment equipment that will allow students to train to install and align backup cameras.
James Walker, an automotive technology teacher, said one of the biggest changes there has been more virtual online training with simulators and virtual shops.