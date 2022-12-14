ABBEVILLE — Drew Simpson and Mack Beaty blasted officials on the use of closed sessions for conducting county council business.
The first volley came from outgoing Abbeville County Council member Simpson during his farewell remarks at Monday’s meeting. He pointed to the Index-Journal’s editorial stating “closed-door meeting not necessary to discuss accommodations tax.”
“This editorial, my friends, is 100% accurate. I am here to tell you that this isn’t the first time that this ‘closed-door issue’ has happened and I am afraid that it will not be the last.”
Simpson also raised an issue with the council’s handling of a fire service fee. A taxpayer had questions about the fee. It was originally structured to be imposed on all parcels, instead of only improved parcels. The taxpayer asked for clarification on which parcels would be subject to a fee several times and sent emails and a letter to council.
“This was a valid question that deserved at least discussion and an answer in public,” Simpson said. “I even stated in at least one meeting if not two meetings that we should have some discussion on this matter.”
Council did not discuss it. During the September meeting, Simpson said, chairperson Billy Norris tabled the resolution until after an executive session. In the end, the fee was put off for another year, but the point is that discussion should have been done in the public eye. Had discussion followed protocol, council would have faced fewer questions from the public, he contends.
Simpson also criticized the board of assessment appeals for not following state rules requiring recording accurate minutes of meetings. He drafted an ordinance calling for the board to keep accurate minutes but could not get it on meeting agendas. Simpson said he couldn’t even get a phone call returned.
After consulting county attorney Lee Roper on the matter, Simpson said he was told of an ordinance that stated any council member could place any item on the agenda. The ordinance was put on the agenda for September’s meeting for a first reading.
A second reading was set for the October meeting, he said. Norris made a motion to table the ordinance until after an executive session. Simpson called this another example of business being discussed behind closed doors that should have been discussed in open session.
“Was this another ‘mistake’ on council’s part? I think not. I feel that it was deliberate,” he said, noting he voted against the tabling. After the executive session, the ordinance died in a 3-3 vote.
Simpson claimed council member Jason Bonds had an ordinance that hadn’t made it on the agenda in three years.
“I am not here to bash anyone,” Simpson said. “The definition of a democracy is government by the people and the rule of the majority. We need to remember this definition going forward and try not to have a handful of people having discussions behind closed doors.”
Beaty, who has aired concerns about the fire safety fee at several meetings, said he concurred with Simpson during the public comment period and thought he brought up a valid point. If you do it by the rules, Beaty said, the outcome is going to be the same, everyone will pretty much agree.
“A little neglect breeds great mischief,” according to Benjamin Franklin. Beaty admitted he has been guilty of it as well. When you don’t follow the rules on a little matter, he said, then often people don’t follow rules on other issues.
In other business:
Proclamations were read to honor Simpson, Bonds and council member John Calhoun, who chose to end his 33-year career on County Council. Calhoun was lauded after the council meeting with a reception that featured several friends and family recognizing his work both on and off council.
Council authorized David Garner, county director, to contract with Pope Flynn LLC to prepare documents to issue a $1.5 million solid water revenue bond.
Garner was authorized to negotiate a contract with Harris Systems USA Inc. for a master license and software agreement, maintenance/support services agreement and for the first year’s maintenance expenses for a cost not to exceed $1,450,000.
The county will enter into a contract with W.E. Martin Contracting of Pauline for repair of the Diamond Mine Road creek crossing for a cost not to exceed $17,950.
A standing ovation was given to Abbeville High School football coach Jamie Nichols and athletic director Maggie Jameson for the team winning the Class 2A state championship.
Calvin Donald was appointed to the board of assessment appeals and Robert Pruitt was appointed to the library board.
Work on the county’s audit was finished last week. Garner said a report will be ready by the end of the year and the audit will be presented at the council’s January meeting.