“This is a final notice about your car’s extended warranty.”
Does a phrase like this ring a bell? If you’re like a lot of people, you’ve probably answered calls similar to this — or ignored them because it was most likely a scam.
Tactics such as this are only a few of the ways scammers try to con someone into divulging private information and possibly transferring money.
“The Internet brings a whole new level of scams into play. The one biggest scam we get in Greenwood is when the person calls them and tells them that they’re from the IRS, they have a warrant out for their arrest and they’re sending the police to arrest them if they don’t pay them immediately,” Greenwood Police Chief TJ Chaudoin said.
When this happens, people begin to panic and so begins the scam. Chaudoin said the way scams typically work is the scammer might want the person to go to a store and purchase a Visa card. They’ll then read the number on the back to the scammer so the money can be transferred without being able to track where it’s coming from.
“Like I tell people, the best thing to do is call us and we’ll be able to look at it and tell you whether or not it’s a scam or if it’s legitimate,” he said. “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”
The key, he added, is to use common sense when it comes to scams, which tend to affect people in need and those in older generations.
“COVID relief money is a big thing when it comes to scams – calling people saying they’re entitled to money and saying they’ll help them fill out the application. They get their bank information, their social security number, all the numbers you don’t need to be giving away. If they were going to help you with something like that, they should already have your numbers,” he said.
And young people should also be wary of potential scammers, although Chaudoin said they don’t usually see a lot of scams in the 18-25 age group.
“Most people that age don’t have a whole lot and they don’t get frustrated as quick as older people,” he said. “They take the scam as far as they can take it until the person says something isn’t right.”
And once the scammer has finally gotten what they wanted, most people won’t even report the scam simply because they are embarrassed that it happened to them in the first place.
“It happens to the best of people and it’s nothing to be embarrassed about. They (scammers) play on people’s emotions and it’s important that we know about those scams and not feel embarrassed about it,” Chaudoin said.
He stressed the importance of reporting possible scams by calling 864-942-8405 and speaking with an officer who will look into the case. Dispatch also has a non-emergency number, 864-942-8632 that people can call and get connected to an officer.
Other helpful tips from Chaudoin:
If a website doesn’t end in something normal like .com or .gov, be wary.
Do your research. Pay attention to comments and reviews to see if a company is legit.
Take your time and look at the product. If someone really wants to sell you something they will let you see the product.
If you buy something from someone online, pick it up in a public place. Chaudoin suggests people meet at City Hall in front of the police department, any big retail place where video surveillance is in use or video transactions yourself.
For older individuals, have someone who can keep track of calls or be point of contact.
Use sources such as the Better Business Bureau, FBI or IRS to confirm if a business is legitimate or to learn about different types of scams.