Protesters lined Montague Avenue on Sunday.
But they didn’t raise their voices to passersby; instead, they raised prayers.
“Silent protest,” Andrew Kinard said. “Silent prayer and hoping for the end of abortion.”
Kinard and his wife, Carrie, organized the event.
“We have been doing this for Our Lady of Lourdes for 10 years,” Kinard said.
In past years, the silent protest would stretch from the Hobby Lobby entrance on Montague Avenue all the way to South Main Baptist Church, Carrie Kinard said.
This year, protesters gathered along Montague Avenue from La Hacienda to Long Avenue. Participants held signs with such messages as “Abortion Kills Children” and “Jesus Forgives and Heals.”
Some held a story that was personal to their families.
“It just breaks our hearts,” Vonnie Maxwell said.
Maxwell said she has a daughter who cannot bear children. That is why Maxwell and her husband, Steve, were standing along Montague Avenue.
The protest drew many from Our Lady of Lourdes as well as some local elected officials and candidates. Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo and his family joined the protest, as did state Rep. John McCravy.
“We are actually making a difference here in Greenwood,” McCravy said. “There is no cause greater than life.”
McCravy invited Billy Garrett, who is running against state Sen. Floyd Nicholson for District 10, to say a few words.
“John needs some help down in the Senate,” Garrett said.
McCravy said more senators against abortion are needed in the Statehouse.
“We have a political fight in the legislature,” McCravy said.
McCravy said there is a chance to flip a seat in the state senate by electing Garrett.
Brenda Feece, CEO of Crossroads Pregnancy Center, thanked participants.
“We thank you so much for coming out to support life,” Feece said.
Feece said Crossroads has more than doubled its number of clients since last year, including having its second baby born Friday.
“We are really looking forward to supporting our young people,” Feece said.
Tony Foster, pastor of Restoration Worship Center, spoke to the crowd before giving the opening prayer.
“God is moving,” Foster said. “We are winning the battle for life.”
Kinard said the protest is conducted annually on the first Sunday of October.