Nancy Grigsby was looking forward to receiving a package from FedEx.
The package contained an oil painting of her late goldendoodle. Instead, her package was found on the side of Chinquapin Road.
That’s a problem, considering she lives at 108 Hillside Road.
“I got a Facebook message from a lady who asked me if I was Nancy Grigsby at 108 Hillside Road,” Grigsby said. “She saw a package on Chinquapin Road and picked it up. She wondered if it needed to be delivered to me, and it did. So, she dropped it off (Friday) morning.”
Hillside Road is a part of Chinquapin.
“I’ve never missed a package,” Grigsby said. “I thought it was the post office, but it was FedEx.”
She called 1-800-GO-FEDEX.
“That was the right thing to do, to let them know their drivers threw a package out,” Grigsby said. “It took me probably 45 minutes to get away from that virtual assistant to where I could get to a technician, and I know my voice doesn’t sound real good right now — I’ve just become allergic to penicillin — but she hung up on me.”
As of 2:07 p.m. Friday, when entering the tracking number online at FedEx.com, it showed the delivery was “pending” and located at the local FedEx facility in Greenville. Its journey started when the package arrived Tuesday in Anaheim, California. It arrived in Kennesaw, Georgia on Wednesday and then arrived in Greenville at 5:46 a.m. Thursday. That’s the last entry in the online database.
“I finally got to a technician — it’s really hard to get past the virtual assistant — and she had a real strong accent,” Grigsby said. “I talked to her for maybe 30 seconds, and she disconnected the call.”
The woman who found the package Thursday night texted Grigsby and left the package at Grigsby’s home on Friday morning. She wrote a note on the box that read, “This was package found laying on road on Chinquapin Road.”
“I was so lucky,” Grigsby said. “The box is a little messed up, but it’s not bad. They had packaged it in shrink wrap, so it was safe. It was important, and it was $150, too. It was not cheap.”
The Index-Journal tried tracking the package by calling FedEx but was told through a recording that, “Your shipper selected FedEx Ground Economy Service. This shipment is on its way to the location that will make the delivery.”
On its website, FedEx posted, “The COVID-19 pandemic has created record-breaking shipment volumes. As more people shop online to avoid crowds in stores, those numbers have grown even more. This has created shipping volumes that are taxing logistics networks nationwide, which may cause delays.”
“During the normal delivery time, we have the best FedEx delivery girl in the world,” Grigsby said. “She always asks how we are doing. She’s just a very personable person.”
On Tuesday, A FedEx driver was charged with dumping packages in a parking lot and throwing boxes in the woods, according to police in Greenville, North Carolina.
On Dec. 2, police in Blount County, Alabama say a FedEx driver dumped at least 450 packages into a ravine on at least six separate occasions.