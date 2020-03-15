Jessica Rowe said her mother began feeding her oysters when she was just 6 months old. Years later, she still loves them — and the Rotary Club of Greenwood’s Oyster Roast and Seafood Bash is something she marks on her calendar.
In fact, she said the oysters here are better than ones she’s gotten from Charleston.
“It’s wonderful,” Rowe said as she shucked an oyster. “I like that they have the good, quality oysters. It’s a friendly atmosphere. They have music. It’s just a nice event.”
This was the club’s 35th annual event. Hundreds of people flocked to the Greenwood Farmers Market on Saturday to enjoy oysters, seafood, music from the band Restless Natives — and dancing. It was also a good chance for family and friends to gather and enjoy a night out.
Out back, volunteers raked oysters over a large hot plate and transferred them to waiting buckets. Inside, dozens of tables were filled with people enjoying food and music. It was a bit messy, but plenty of volunteers were there to scoop up the empty oyster shells.
Eric Taylor, president of the Rotary Club of Greenwood, said this is his organization’s largest fundraising event each year. All proceeds go directly to local charities, he said.
“The one thing that’s so good about this event is it’s a community event,” Taylor said. “It’s something our community looks forward to every year. It gives us a chance to showcase our Rotary Club and to talk about the good that our Rotary Club does in the community. A lot of people may not know what our Rotary Club is all about. So, this is our opportunity to talk about all the good things we do for the community.”
B.J. Creswell had a very simple answer as to why she came: “I love oysters,” she said. “This is the only place in Greenwood you can get them — once a year. I know the Rotary does very good work. I don’t mind the price of anything because it goes for a good cause.”
Heather Harbin was attending for her second straight year.
“It’s great. It’s fun,” she said. “It’s a good time. I don’t eat oysters, but the fish is amazing.”
In addition to food and beverages, the Rotary Club had several door prizes.