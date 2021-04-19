Enjoy loads of laughs and a hot ticket.
Snag one of the few remaining tickets for live comedy by James Gregory and "The Nice Guy" Steve Mingolla, Thursday and Friday at Abbeville Opera House.
Only single seats remain for Friday's show.
Tickets are available online at OvationTix.com.
Tickets range from $29.50 to $39.50 with preferred seating in the first four rows.
Long-billed as the "Funniest Man in America," Gregory routinely plays packed houses with his brand of clean comedy.
"Usually, half the audience is seeing me for the first time," Gregory said. "I've had my routine about my fear of flying for 40 years. ... People who've seen my shows before still want the classic stuff."
Gregory, Georgia native, finds humor in everyday life, be it playing the lottery or taking a trip.
"I never miss a lottery drawing," Gregory said. "You never can tell. I just might win. There's no talent involved. It's not like playing poker. That lottery's just pure, pure luck. ... If I was a carpenter or roofer and at some point I couldn't do it, I would have to retire. But, as long as somebody can wheel me on stage, I can work. ... Being on stage is the good part of my day."
Gregory got into stand-up in 1982 at The Punch Line in Atlanta, after friends dared him to give it a go during amateur open-mic nights.
"It's been a strange, upside-down, turned-around world for the past year, you know?" Gregory said. "I've been doing a lot of shows in the past few months, even with venues having limited capacities. Abbeville is a great venue. For stand-up comedy, it's very intimate."