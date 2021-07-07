Better career opportunities could be just six weeks away.
Two short-term training programs available to South Carolina residents could help people get a new or better job in just a few months.
Free training for a variety of certificates is available at Piedmont Technical College through the school’s QuickSkills program. The short-term training program offers health care, manufacturing and computer technology certifications tuition free.
Those who are unemployed can also receive free training at the state’s technical colleges through an initiative from the state Department of Employment and Workforce that will allow people to increase their expertise while still collecting unemployment benefits.
“There are jobs out there for people. There are more jobs than there are job seekers at the moment,” said Ann Skinner, workforce development director for the Upper Savannah Council of Governments.
“But what we’re seeing is job seekers are looking for higher wages and this is an opportunity to get a higher wage with their next job. And most of these are opportunities that people can work part time, work full time, go to school, and get that pay raise at the end.”
Piedmont Tech’s QuickSkills program is for anyone: those who have jobs and want to increase their skill set, those who are seeking to change jobs or those who don’t have a job at all.
The key behind the program, as well as the DEW initiative, is to get people a credential at the end of the program so they can be more marketable, said Rusty Denning, associate vice president for economic development and continuing education at Piedmont Tech.
People receiving unemployment benefits can take a short-term training class free of charge through any of South Carolina’s technical colleges and forgo the job search requirement.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced the partnership in June. The $8 million initiative is funded by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds.
“The key to building South Carolina’s critical workforce lies in quick training and education programs geared towards high-demand fields,” S.C. Technical System President Tim Hardee said in a release announcing the program.
“Our colleges are uniquely positioned to quickly get people negatively impacted by the pandemic back on their feet — training them in these high-demand fields and building more stability for their lives. We have identified 11 programs for this initiative that are 16 weeks or less in length, lead to an industry-recognized credential or certificate, and have a high placement rate in critical workforce areas.”
Keli Fewox, Piedmont Tech’s vice president for academic affairs, said the programs allow the school to meet the needs of residents and employers in the community.
“The goal of Piedmont Tech is to allow students opportunity to come to school, to get the credential they need in order to be successful so that their families are successful and I think that that creates an environment of service on our part,” she said.
Skinner said S.C. Works offers assistance to people on their journey to the workplace through counseling and tutoring, but also can provide childcare assistance and help with books or equipment costs for those in school.
Piedmont Tech is the training piece, she said, and S.C. Works helps people stay in school and connects them with an employer afterward.
Those interested in the QuickSkills program can visit ptc.edu/quickskills or call 864-941-8400. DEW can be reached at 1-866-831-1724.
Fewox said a lot of times, you hear that if something sounds too good to be true, it can’t be true.
“But in this instance, in six weeks it could change your life and I think that that’s the point that I want to get across. Six weeks of training can truly change the life of an individual and their family,” she said.
“And too many times we think that we can’t accomplish things because of how long it’ll take or what is required. Well through these programs and the support services, we can meet those needs and give someone the opportunity to change their life. And I don’t want that lost in the mix. Because that’s what matters.”
In addition to the short-term training programs, Piedmont Tech is offering two job fairs this month.
A manufacturing job fair will take place from noon to 2 p.m. July 20 and a health care job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 23. Both job fairs will be at the Medford Center on Piedmont Tech’s Greenwood campus.