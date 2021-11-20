Every cent counts this holiday season, especially when you spend it here.
Did you know more of your money stays in your community when you shop locally?
It's true for big-box/chain stores but particularly so for small businesses:
For every $100 spent at a local business, roughly $48 is recirculated in the local economy.
Only $14 makes it back to the local economy when that same $100 is spent at a big box store or national retailer, according to statistics reported by the United States Small Business Administration.
Representatives from Uptown Greenwood and the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce say it's vital to support local businesses during the holiday season.
Before you go with a one-click, one- or two-day delivery online behemoth, first check and see if the gift you are shopping for can be found locally, said Gibson Hill, Uptown Greenwood events and market coordinator.
"Ask your friends," Hill said. "I'd be willing to bet 90 percent of what you are looking for can be found where you are and it's not stuck on a shipping container somewhere in the sea right now."
For those one-of-a-kind artisan, craft and farm items Hill said the Uptown Market was host for a Christmas market Nov. 6 and another one is scheduled for Dec. 4.
Lara Hudson, Uptown Greenwood development director, said the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people think about shopping local.
"For so long, shopping local was a trendy thing to do, but I don't think people realized the benefit of that until after the pandemic," Hudson said. "It's not just buying a candle from the local floral shop or a local coffee. It's supporting your neighbors and the people who live here."
Before the pandemic, Hudson said far fewer local businesses here engaged in e-commerce, but circumstances encouraged them to invest in things like online payment systems and website improvements.
"When you shop local, you are always going to get better service," Hudson said. "And, it's true that if you don't shop local, ghost towns happen."
Barbara Ann Heegan, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer, said she's heard from local businesses that they are seeing an uptick in customers buying from them in-store and online.
"With gas prices up, people are not traveling as much," Heegan said. "People are realizing they can stretch dollars further spending them locally instead of filling up a tank to travel out of town and shop. ...Plus, if you help small businesses grow they can add jobs."
If a higher percentage of dollars spent stay local, Heegan said that also helps more money find its way to infrastructure needs, such as road improvements, to advance the community.
"It does take a village to support each other," Heegan said.
Hudson echoes that saying that she wouldn't be surprised to see the evolution of grants to support small businesses in e-commerce and materials on ways small businesses can support each other.
Debbie Flynn of Flynn's on Maxwell Wine and Beer in Greenwood said local support was vital during pandemic shutdowns.
"Customers dropped in just to pick something up, even if they didn't need it," Flynn said. "We never had to close our doors. We could not serve by the glass during the shutdown. Every bottle we sold helped. Some just stopped by to say, 'Hi.' Some to chat or pet Mylo (our dog). That was special, too."