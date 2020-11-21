With the novel coronavirus pandemic continuing, some shoppers might be tempted to stay at home and browse the internet for gifts this holiday season.
“A recent study by Google stated that 66% of shoppers plan to buy more locally this year,” Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson said in an email. “The same study also said that shoppers have online fatigue and are ready to shop in-store.”
One business has experienced the result of online fatigue.
“We have had a lot more in-store business recently,” Jessica Pinson, sales associate at Sweet Teas Children’s Boutique, said.
Shopping at your neighbor’s business helps the community in which you live.
“Shopping local puts money directly back into the community,” Pinson said. “It affords all of the things that go on Uptown.”
Hudson agreed.
“When you shop at a small business you are supporting your community which leads to so much more – creating job opportunities, nurturing relationships within your own community and you help keep more money circulating in our community,” Hudson said.
Shopping at these businesses also helps generate revenue for the local government.
“It helps with our taxes,” Taylor Tucker, manager of Thayer’s Furniture and Fine Gifts, said. “That provides better sewer, better electricity, it makes everything that has to do with the city government better.”
Tucker said small business owners are often asked to donate to nonprofits for worthy causes. While businesses owners are happy to help churches and organizations throughout the year, Tucker had a challenge for those connected to these nonprofits.
“If they even shopped Uptown twice a year, three times a year, it would change the economic forecast of Uptown Greenwood,” Tucker said.
Hudson echoed the same sentiment.
“Local small businesses are known for giving back to our community so when you shop local, it thanks them and encourages them to continue that local community support,” Hudson said. “It is a win-win for everyone.”
Uptown Greenwood business owners think of one another as family.
“These business owners are our friends and family and neighbors,” Pinson said.
Pinson also acknowledged how tough it is to own a business right now.
“Being a business owner is hard enough, especially in this economy right now, especially with the pandemic,” Pinson said. “Anytime you can shop local to support your friends and family, I think it’s a no brainer.”
For shoppers who want to buy online but also help their community, many businesses have options for that.
“Uptown is fortunate in that most of our shops already have a strong e-commerce presence already and many of them have already utilized online sales as a way to survive the past six months,” Hudson said.
Sweet Teas is one that has embraced that concept.
“We wanted to be able to serve as many customers as possible in as many ways as possible,” Pinson said.
She estimates about 95% of the stores stock is available online.
Small businesses offer a personal touch that online retailers don’t.
“The care and the attention to detail that they would find would far outweigh a lot of savings,” Tucker said.