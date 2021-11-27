A line of eager shoppers wrapped its way around Game Stop’s storefront Thursday night.
Customers were looking to score the newest game consoles from Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo, but Game Stop employee Nathalie Schlotterhausen said part of the line dispersed when staff told them there weren’t enough consoles to fill demand.
She was back at work the following day, helping tend to a half-dozen customers in at about noon.
“It’s been very exhausting, I’m very tired,” she said. “This isn’t my only job I’m working either.”
The Associated Press and other news outlets have reported the impact of supply chain challenges — shortages of shipping containers and truckers delaying shipments and leaving some big box retailers looking for workarounds to keep their shelves stocked.
Schlotterhausen said the staff at Greenwood’s Game Stop didn’t get a heads up about the 23 Playstation 5 consoles they received ahead of Black Friday.
“We don’t really receive any notification when we’re getting things; if it shows up, it shows up,” she said. “It’s been very disappointing, to say the least.”
In part, she said she’s heard about a microchip shortage that has likely made manufacturing consoles harder. But she said companies such as Sony know what they’re doing — she suspected a scarce supply of consoles works to companies’ advantage by keeping demand at a fever pitch throughout the holidays.
Cars packed parking lots all along 72 bypass, crowding Greenwood Mall as people took advantage of a sunny Friday to get some shopping done. Even in Uptown, stores such as David Lindsey Clothier and Sugar Boutique had their doors swinging all day as customers filed in and out.
“People have been supporting their local businesses,” said Taylor Wilson Tucker, manager at Thayer’s. “They’ve been very patient, because a lot of stores have been on a skeleton crew.”
Reports of staff shortages continue nationwide, and in Greenwood hiring signs are a common sight at restaurants and retail venues alike.
Tucker said it seemed people started shopping for the holidays early this year, but not out of any rush to ensure they get products amid shortages. She said shoppers have seemed eager to go out shopping and enjoy their time browsing around.
While some merchandise made it to her store later than expected, Tucker said as a boutique store she hasn’t had many issues with suppliers. Buying from smaller vendors has spelled fewer supply-chain speed bumps for her, at least.
“Because a lot of merchants Uptown are specialty stores and not big box stores, we buy differently,” she said.
What does a gifts store manager look for this holiday season? Tucker said she’s thinking less about shopping and more about the nap she’ll take once the holidays are behind her.
“What I really have my eye on is some sleep when this is all over.”