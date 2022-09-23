When bullets started flying Saturday morning outside of a Greenwood bar, 50 people were housed nearby at the Pathway House’s homeless shelter.

It wasn’t the first time people had traded shots near the nonprofit’s campus, where staff help shelter people with nowhere else to stay the night. Pathway House Executive Director Anthony Price said he’s tired of seeing his clients put at risk from this kind of violence.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags