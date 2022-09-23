When bullets started flying Saturday morning outside of a Greenwood bar, 50 people were housed nearby at the Pathway House’s homeless shelter.
It wasn’t the first time people had traded shots near the nonprofit’s campus, where staff help shelter people with nowhere else to stay the night. Pathway House Executive Director Anthony Price said he’s tired of seeing his clients put at risk from this kind of violence.
“There is a real risk to my campus, and I want to prevent that,” Price said. “I had 50 people on my campus that morning, and we put them in grave danger because we didn’t take the steps to prevent it.”
The first shooting that fired up Price’s passion happened April 23.
According to the Greenwood Police Department, several people were leaving South Main Bar & Grill at about 3:15 a.m. April 23 when an argument sparked in the adjacent Speedway parking lot. Two groups began arguing as they approached a person by their vehicle in the Pathway Resale Store parking lot.
One person was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police identified and arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting, which took place in the Pathway thrift store’s parking lot.
“We didn’t know anything about it until my thrift store staff came in that morning and there was a puddle of blood in the parking lot and a thrift store window shot out,” Price said.
In the exchange, the building had taken a hit. Price pored over surveillance video from that night, and saw people running from the area of the shooting toward the recently built cottages that make up the Pathway Village. The village is housing intended for families with children.
Out of concern, Price met with city officials May 11 to discuss these security worries. He didn’t want South Main Bar & Grill patrons parking on the Pathway House’s property, and asked city officials to post “no parking” signs along bordering Olin Avenue.
After spending more than $400 on no parking signs, Price said he still sees people parking in the same places late at night and into the early hours of the morning.
“Even prior to the April 23 shooting, we’ve had as many as 40 cars in our parking lot,” he said. “We’ve been pushing that the simple solution to this problem is to close the bars at 2 o’clock. ... In the 148 days between the two shootings, if the city had taken action to start closing bars, we could have prevented that second shooting.”
Early Saturday morning there was another shooting in the same area. According to a police report, an officer was in the area serving paperwork related to a wreck in the area when at about 3 a.m. he heard about 20 shots come from near the bar.
The officer noted hearing six more shots before getting to the bar, and he saw people fleeing the scene. No one there could explain what had happened, but officers found a car in the parking lot with multiple bullet holes in it. Later, someone arrived at the Self Regional emergency room with a gunshot wound — the shooting is still under investigation.
The report identified two people arrested in connection with this case: Delvon Martin, 26, of Percival Street and Brytavius Quarles, 31, of New Market Street were charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Price said he thinks letting bars stay open late within city limits creates conditions where violence can spark. In his talks with the city, he’s championed closing bars at 2 a.m. — an ordinance Greenwood County passed years ago, but city council shot down that same year.
“When one of these kids gets shot out here on this campus, we’ll all express our moral outrage, but how are we not going to take action now,” Price asked.
Greenwood City Council seems poised now to respond. A special called meeting at 11:30 a.m. today will bring council together to consider a new ordinance to prohibit the sale or consumption of alcohol in businesses from 2-6 a.m. The ordinance would also restrict the hours of operation for these businesses.
“I think it’s time to at least revisit the issue,” Mayor Brandon Smith said. “I’m a little mindful about the rights of businesses to operate, but it doesn’t appear there’s a large contingent of bars operating past 2 o’clock.”
That could be part of the problem, he said — with only a few bars open into the early morning hours, people looking to gather and drink are brought into closer proximity as they move to whatever bars are still open.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that nothing good is happening after 2 a.m. when alcohol is involved,” Smith said.