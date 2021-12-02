Kneading, shaping, cutting, proofing, frying and glazing — a busy kitchen staff was hard at work early Wednesday morning preparing donuts, pastries and kolaches for the opening of the Shipley Do-Nuts franchise in Greenwood.
“We knew it was going to be busy, but at about 5 a.m. we had people lined up and waiting,” said Jennifer Larkins.
The Houston-based chain offers a variety of donuts, bear claws and other pastries along with kolaches — a sweet, bready dough wrapped around sausage or other ingredients.
Robert Larkins bought and had the local franchise built at 913 Montague Ave. He previously opened and owned the Greenwood Sandwich Company, and opened the local Groucho’s Deli in 2019. Relatives of his own the Little Caesars Pizza at 2308 Bypass 25 SE.
“The Larkins family has always gone to Nashville for vacation, and there are Shipleys there,” Jennifer Larkins said. “We wanted to bring the franchise here, and we have plans to open one in Spartanburg, as well.”
The kitchen was abuzz with staff — help came in from the company’s home in Texas to train the shop’s local hires. By about 9:30 a.m. staff had turned over two batches of dough, and had made thousands of donuts alone, not including kolaches and bear claws, said Judd Larkins.
“It seems like a treat to everyone here because we don’t have anything like this,” Jennifer said. “Shipleys is known for their glazed donuts. Something unique here is the kolache breakfast sandwich. My favorite though is the apple fritter.”
A line of vehicles backed up to Montague Avenue in the morning, and trays of donuts cleared as staff served up dozens to eager customers who walked in or went through the drive-thru line. Shipley is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
To the customers who crowded in for donuts Wednesday morning, Jennifer kept her message brief.
“Thank you for making your life delicious,” she said.