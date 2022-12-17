Ava Boyter lived life to the fullest. The 10-year-old was a free spirit who loved animals, people, gymnastics and anything sparkly and girly. Those who met her could never forget her megawatt smile, curly hair and dimples.

She died Tuesday, just days after her family learned she had a rare and aggressive form of cancer called alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.

Balance Point Gymnastics held a balloon release in memory of Ava Boyter earlier this week.

Thursday evening, the Town of Hodges held a prayer vigil for the Boyter family in memory of Ava Boyter. 

