Ava Boyter lived life to the fullest. The 10-year-old was a free spirit who loved animals, people, gymnastics and anything sparkly and girly. Those who met her could never forget her megawatt smile, curly hair and dimples.
She died Tuesday, just days after her family learned she had a rare and aggressive form of cancer called alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.
Ava’s parents, Ashley and Ryan Boyter, said it started as a headache that would come and go. It became persistent, and Tylenol and Motrin no longer kept the pain at bay. A lump formed on the side of her head, which is when they went to the emergency room. After speaking with several doctors and ending up in Greenville, they got the diagnosis.
Dr. Nichole Bryant who treated Ava, said they were aware of how sick she was, but did not expect for things to unfold as quickly as they did.
“She had a very widely spread disease with very few symptoms. She just had a headache so that is not the normal. It was pretty unusual,” she said.
With this particular cancer, Ashley said, the symptoms don’t usually show until it’s already spread.
“I was asking if it was genetic because we have two other children and she said it’s not genetic, it’s just one of those things that happens,” she said.
Although it’s not the outcome they prepared for, Ava’s parents are finding peace in knowing she didn’t have to suffer.
“She doesn’t have to go through all the treatments now and she doesn’t have to be stuck all the time. We miss her and it all happened so fast, but she’s home and she’s healed,” Ashley said.
Loved by everyoneAva literally cartwheeled everywhere she went — just ask Beth Deloach, owner of Balance Point Gymnastics Center. Ave was a member of the team for four years and was described as “sunshine the minute she walked through the door.”
“Always the best manners, the best teammate. If another child was frustrated, she would talk to them and cheer them up. She was good about picking someone up when they were down,” she said.
Flexibility was Ava’s strong suit, something Deloach said came naturally to her. She also excelled during bar and floor routines and performed each routine with confidence.
“She was also one of the first people if I had a new kid come in to sit next to them,” Deloach said.
Deloach summed up how the team and coaches are processing the loss of Ava in one word: devastation. Earlier in the week, they filled 150 balloons with messages written on them to send to Ava.
“We did have a team meeting with the kids and parents to tell them she’s living with Jesus now and to let them know it’s okay for them to be sad,” she said. “The real testament would be that two weeks ago she was flipping from trampoline to trampoline and this was all over her body and she didn’t know it. Her family had no clue because she never showed signs of it. She was supposed to compete on Friday — had her routine memorized, everything. She did everything exactly as every other child and had a perfectly normal life with this inside her and no clue.”
Hodges Elementary teacher Tracie Rush will always remember Ava as the kind of student any teacher would love to have. Rush taught Ava in second grade and described her as a hard worker, shy and having an incredible smile.
“It was not odd for Ava to walk into my room and she would have a gift bag or envelope and it was always something with Snoopy because I love Snoopy. She would find something and years after I had her she would find something with Snoopy for me,” she said.
Rush also recalled a time when she hosted cookies and hot cocoa with Santa at her house and Santa was running a little late.
“We busted out a craft and she was so anxiously waiting for Santa. It was such a magical time,” she said.
Community supportIn a matter of days, Ava’s story made waves on social media and in the community. Her parents couldn’t express how grateful they are for the love and support they have received.
“It’s been mind-blowing the love and support we’ve received from this entire community. We really can’t thank anyone enough for supporting us and loving us when we’re going through the worst time of our lives,” Ashley said. “We’ve had people from Argentina, Italy, Peru — all over the world message us. We can’t even put into words how thankful we are for all our family, friends and the community. There have been so many fundraisers for us and they’ve showed us so much love. People sent so many gifts to her in the hospital, she had about 50 stuffed animals and she named every single one of them — that wasn’t even half of them.”
Tara Rice, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ava’s grandparents, remembers Ava coming to her house to play with her kids.
“She flipped all the time, constantly doing gymnastics. She was tiny, but always very active and happy. You never saw her angry. She was always the sweetest, most joyful little child,” she said.
On Thursday evening, Ava’s friends, family, and teammates gathered at Hodges Town Hall to show their love and support for the Boyter family. Rice said she imagined Ava smiling down as she saw all the candle lit in her memory.
“She was a light and I’m sure all these little lights would have made her happy,” she said.
Adam O’Dell watched Ava grow up and said she was almost like another daughter to him.
“She was definitely loved by a lot of different folks,” he said. “It’s great to see everybody step up like they have — all the local businesses and donations are just awesome. We love her and miss her, but we’re going to remember her every day.”