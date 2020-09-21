The annual Sheriff’s Deer Supper has drawn a bigger crowd each year, but this time Sheriff Dennis Kelly said it will be drive-thru only.
COVID-19 won’t stop the deputies of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office from saying thanks to a community that’s supported them.
“Not a whole lot has changed as far as the preparation and cooking,” Kelly said. “We’ve talked about it since the beginning of the year — how to do it — but we really want to show our support and give thanks back to our community.”
This will be the 32nd annual deer supper, starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 and continuing until they run out of food. The event is free, and will be at the Farmers Market at 1610 S.C. Highway 72. Diners are urged to get in line in their cars and remain in the vehicle while a volunteer from the sheriff’s office prepares a plate and brings it out.
This annual dinner is funded through donations, and donations will be accepted at the event.
Sheriff Sam Riley started the deer supper as a thanks to his community in 1989, and each year it has continued, drawing in crowd to eat together under the farmers market roof. The only difference this year will be that the meals are to-go instead of dine-in, Kelly said.
“I think it’s the safest way to do it for us,” he said. ‘We’re still going to wear our masks and gloves to be safe with it, but still give back to the community and make sure they know we appreciate their support.”
Staff volunteer to cook all the food they serve, and the deer is supplied by deputies who hunt and local hunters who donate meat.