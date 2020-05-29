When someone is reported missing, law enforcement can’t afford to leave any stone unturned or any lead unexplored — that’s why multiple agencies were at the ready Wednesday to do whatever it took to find a 14-year-old girl.
The teen, whose family recently moved from Florida to Greenwood, was reported missing Monday. She was found safe Wednesday night with relatives in Florida after dozens of officers spent all day doing a grid search for her in the area where she was last seen.
Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly thanked the agencies and groups that helped, and offered some insight into how so many moving parts can come together to operate a successful search.
It starts with the initial report, he said. A deputy is sent out to speak with whoever is reporting a missing person, and the officer’s job is to gather information and ask questions about any personal issues or complications. Kelly said in the early stages, officers try to determine if the missing person ran away, was abducted or, if they’re older, might have walked off as a consequence of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.
“In this case, we really didn’t have that information at first and we didn’t know if it was an abduction or a runaway,” Kelly said. “We really didn’t know.”
Then officers began walking the neighborhood and asking people if they had seen or heard anything unusual. With little to go off, Kelly said they turned to the State Law Enforcement Division and FBI for help. These agencies have the ability to track phone numbers and cellphone activity, providing technical support for the sheriff’s office. When even the technical approach provided little information, Kelly said they turned to doing a grid search on Wednesday, centered at Lakeview Elementary School near where the girl was last seen.
“We’ve done searches before with missing persons and adults,” Kelly said. “We get the bloodhounds out and the canine units try and track the scent.”
That’s the sight many saw driving Wednesday along Center Street — officers and staff from multiple agencies gathered at Lakeview by the sheriff’s office Mobile Command Center. While some officers were out searching with the help of dogs, others were gathering information, investigating and trying to find any information they could on the teen’s whereabouts.
“Of course, we contact family and friends first to find out where they might have went, where they usually hang out, things like that,” Kelly said.
With ponds in the area, the state Department of Natural Resources was called in to assist. Greg Lucas, a representative for DNR, said if the teen hadn’t been found, they had nine divers ready to join the search Thursday by swimming in the nearby ponds. Lucas said officers didn’t suspect they would find the girl there, but they had to rule out the possibility. DNR was also ready to provide boats equipped with sonar to help in searching the water.
Drones, cadaver dogs, firefighters, EMS staff — Kelly said he wanted to make use of all available resources, including having SLED fly a helicopter overhead starting Thursday to help search. While all this is underway, he said there’s still a need to have officers available for patrols and to respond to emergency calls.
That’s where mutual aid agreements come in, said Greenwood police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link. The police department provided some manpower, and was able to pick up some county calls while deputies were busy with the search.
“Mutual aid agreements do a lot. They’re something a lot of people don’t know about, but there’s a reason why we maintain them,” he said.
These agreements allow officers to help other agencies while maintaining the jurisdiction they need to make an arrest. Normally, a city officer wouldn’t be able to arrest someone outside if city limits, but through a mutual aid agreement, police would be able to make an arrest on behalf of the sheriff’s office.
Kelly said officers handed out more than 1,000 flyers in search of the 14-year-old, but in the end, the FBI located her safely in Florida. In this particular case, Kelly said there isn’t much for deputies to follow up on, but they’ll have to talk with the girl and evaluate the case to understand why she left and be sure there wasn’t any coercion or force involved.
While thanking the countless officers and staffers that assisted in the search, Kelly said he wanted the public to know that when it comes to a missing person case, no tip is too small. Any piece of information, no matter how minor, could be the key to discovering a person’s whereabouts.
“We just try to stress in the people we talk to that those things you think might be a lead but you go, ‘Well, maybe it’s not’ — we need that information,” he said. “We check on every lead possible, no matter how small.”